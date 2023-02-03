Serena Williams' 5-year-old daughter just wore her mum's *iconic* Met Gala look

Getty Images

We love a mother-daughter twinning moment and it seems that celebrities are no different. Whether it's Kim Kardashian and North West wearing coordinated looks during Fashion Week or Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte repping matching winter coats for a carol service, family 'fits are undeniably sweet. And the latest A-lister duo to channel the same look is none other than Serena Williams and her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia. Unlike Kim and Kate, though, Serena's daughter wears the exact same item her mother once wore.

This week, Serena took to Instagram to share snaps of Olympia in her wardrobe. In the pics, Olympia's got a very memorable piece draped around her shoulders. The look in question is an ombré toned Gucci feather cape, worn by Serena to the 2021 Met Gala. Yep, it seems the duo have been playing dress-up together and I wish my costume box included iconic designer pieces. Serena then captioned the post, "Like mama like daughter. @olympiaohanian Met Gala next?"

Fans were *very* here for the adorable moment - and, like, same - commenting:

Omgggg look at her!!!!!! Cuteness overload 😍

Awwwww, next year Olympia should be the theme for Met Gala❤️

MET Gala ready Olympia ❤️❤️❤️

Sooooo cute!! 😍

the Queen is here



Fashionista all the way!!! Love this❤️❤️

Aaaaand here's Serena wearing the cape, styled over a silver bodysuit, while on the steps of the Met back in 2021:



Ah, don't you just love this kind of wholesome fashion content?

