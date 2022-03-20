Serena and Venus Williams Join Will Smith at 2022 Producers Guild Awards to Celebrate King Richard

Serena Williams, Will Smith and Venus Williams attend the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Will Smith hit the red carpet with the Williams sisters by his side!

The 53-year-old actor attended the 33rd Annual Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday evening, where he was joined by Serena and Venus Williams.

Smith and the tennis icons attended the gala in honor of the film King Richard, which Smith stars in as Serena and Venus' father Richard Williams, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

For the night out, Smith looked dapper in a blue suit, which featured a black trim along the lapels of the blazer. Underneath, the actor wore a black vest, a white dress shirt, and a black tie.

The Williams sisters also stunned for the evening out, where Serena, 40, wore a burgundy mini dress that had a pink fabric train attached at the back. The attire also featured dozens of crystal-like embellishments near her chest.

Venus, 41, meanwhile, donned a white shoulderless gown, which featured a slit along the left side.

Serena Williams, Will Smith and Venus Williams arrive for the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022.

King Richard follows Serena and Venus' start in tennis and their rise to becoming champions in the sport. The film comes from director Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe Bell).

Alongside Smith, the film stars Saniyya Sidney as a young Venus and Demi Singleton as a young Serena. The film also stars Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott, and Tony Goldwyn.

Late last month, Smith took home the 2022 SAG Award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role (He has also won a BAFTA, Critics' Choice, and Golden Globe award for the role and is nominated at this year's Oscars).

During his acceptance speech, Smith cried while calling his win for King Richard "one of the greatest moments" of his career. He then raved about the real-life legacy of his titular character Richard.

"Richard Williams is a dreamer like no one you've ever known," said Smith. "He has a power of belief that borders on insanity and sometimes tips over the border, which is absolutely necessary to take something from impossible to possible."

Before wrapping his speech, Smith gave a special shout-out to the Williams family (Venus was in attendance for the February ceremony).

"Venus, Serena, the Williams family, you entrusted me and our group with your story. You didn't agree to put your name on it until you saw the final project. I get that, I get that. That's cool. That's real because we be messing stuff up sometimes," he joked.

"But when I got the call and you watched the movie and you said you loved it, I just want to say thank you very much ... It was my deepest pleasure to honor your family and to tell your story to the world. Thank you all," Smith concluded.