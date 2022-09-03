Serena, Inc.: How the tennis great can remain a marketing champ off the court

Terry Collins, USA TODAY
·3 min read

As tennis great Serena Williams' career likely came to an end at the U.S. Open on Friday, some may wonder whether her pending retirement will hurt her marketability.

According to several brand and marketing experts, they shouldn't worry, noting that Williams made millions in endorsements, including $45 million in 2021 alone.

"Because of her success in sports, she is now 'The brand'," Marlo Richardson, CEO of Southern California-based Braymar Wines. "Her retirement now opens up her calendar more than ever."

The superstar's latest move shouldn't be a surprise, said entrepreneurs Richardson and Nadia Vanderhall, the CEO at The Brands And Bands Strategy Group. The pair believe Williams has always been fiercely passionate about creating her own narrative.

"One of the things that she's done consistently if you've noticed is that Serena has been an amazing storyteller, she's been talking about her move into business for years and how important it was to not just focus on tennis," Vanderhall said. "She knew that this was in her plans all along."

Here's what some business experts think 'retirement' may look like for one of the world's greatest athletes hangs up her racket for the last time.

'YOU MIGHT AS WELL DO YOU': Serena Williams and the never-ending struggle to balance work, family

PARTY ON: Serena Williams extends US Open party and proves she can still play at high level | Opinion

Is Serena Williams retiring?

Many fans are in an "I will believe it when I see it mode," even though Williams, who turns 41 next month and is a 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion, has all but said the U.S. Open might be her last tournament in both an article on Vogue.com, on a recent podcast with good friend Meghan Markle and other interviews.

"Obviously I’m retiring professionally, but it’s also an evolution. I’m doing more business things,” Williams told Markle on the podcast.

BEGINNING OF THE END?: US Open draw takeaways: Serena Williams could make a run; Rafael Nadal gets ideal matchups

REAL TALK: Duchess Meghan talks 'ambition,' Serena Williams' retirement in debut 'Archetypes' podcast

What is Serena Williams' net worth?

Williams has a net worth of $260 million and has made an estimated $94 million playing tennis - the most ever for a female athlete, according to Forbes. Her older sister, Venus Williams, is the next highest earning female athlete ever with more than $43 million playing tennis, according to the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

What will Serena Williams do after she retires?

Jarrod Moses, a marketing professor at Columbia University in New York, and founder of the sports and marketing agency, United Entertainment Group (UEG), thinks Williams can quickly join the likes of Tom Brady with a multimillion-dollar sports network commentator deal.

Williams is already a minority owner of the NFL's Miami Dolphins with her sister Venus.

Moses also thinks she can dominate the runways in Paris and New York with her S by Serena designer clothing line and zero in on venture capital with her early-stage firm, Serena Ventures, which raised $111 million in its initial round of funding earlier this year.

"I think she can easily establish herself as a billion-dollar mogul in the fashion and media space within the next three years," Moses said. "You can see her manifesting her life, her culture and it will be globally accepted."

How much money did Serena Williams make last year?

A lot. Despite not playing much on the court last year, Williams made a reported $45.3 million last year, good enough to land at No. 31 on Forbes' world's 50-highest paid athletes list.

The majority of her earnings came from Williams' numerous endorsements which include Nike (where she signed a $55 million deal in 2003, and now has a building on the Nike campus named after her just like basketball legend Michael Jordan), Gatorade, Wilson Sporting Goods, Subway, Beats, JP Morgan Chase, Anheuser-Busch and Gucci, just to name several.

Follow Terry Collins on Twitter @terryscollins

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Will Serena Williams' pending retirement hurt her endorsements?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena and Venus Williams defeated in first round of grand slam doubles

    The sisters were beaten 7-6 (5) 6-4 by Czech duo Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

  • Spectators gather for view of Artemis launch

    STORY: This is the closest spot spectators and amateur photographers can get to seeing the NASA launch pad that holds Artemis I, ahead of its second attempt at launch on Saturday afternoon (Sept. 3), after technical problems foiled the next-generation moon rocket's initial try earlier in the week.Many took to the side of the park to take photos, selfies, and use their long lenses to see the historic shuttle on the pad.A New York native took the opportunity of a long weekend to witness history and bought a last minute flight for him and his wife."I've been a space fan since I was a little kid, love NASA and anything about space," John M Fusco said. "And this is the first chance I've ever had to come down and actually see a launch," he added.While some travelled in by plane, others drove from their homes in Florida to witness the launch tomorrow. English-born Florida resident Jason Reed told Reuters he feels a deep connection to this launch."My story goes back to 1969, five days before they landed on the moon, I was born. So, in England we were known as space babies," Reed said.As a space baby, Jason Reed has witnessed many launches from living near the Kennedy Space Center and never tires of them."I just find it incredible that we can watch and see them leaving to go to these places and we can do it right here on our doorstep," he says. "I love every launch. It never gets boring, it's just so exciting every time," Reed added.Jason Reed said this next NASA program is the most exciting, with a journey beyond the moon in sight."They potentially could be going back to the moon and beyond. So it's just so cool," says Reed."We're just so lucky."

  • Elliott: Serena and Venus Williams remind us how two Black women from Compton inspired dreams

    Serena and Venus Williams, playing in possibly their final professional doubles match together, lost to Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova at the U.S. Open.

  • Serena Williams Shows Off Impressive Collection of Custom Nike Sneakers Inspired by Her Iconic Looks

    Tennis champion Serena Williams recently collaborated with Nike on a custom outfit with diamond-encrusted sneakers for the 2022 US Open

  • Serena Williams Could Play Her Final Singles Match *Ever* On Friday

    Serena Williams is retiring from her tennis career after a final tournament at the 2022 US Open. Here are all the ways to watch or stream her last matches.

  • Redblacks top Alouettes 38-24 to earn back-to-back wins for first time this season

    MONTREAL — The Ottawa Redblacks earned back-to-back wins for the first time this season courtesy of a 38-24 victory over the Montreal Alouettes at Percival Molson Stadium on Friday night. The Redblacks defence manhandled Montreal in a winning effort. Defensive lineman Kene Onyeka had one sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery, while fellow defensive lineman Davon Coleman scored a touchdown on a fumble recovery of his own. Ottawa quarterback Nick Arbuckle threw for 313 yards and one touchdown

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games

  • Minority owner Gary Stern stepping away from Montreal Alouettes

    It's business as usual for president Mario Cecchini and the Montreal Alouettes. Minority owner Gary Stern announced in an open letter Monday to Montreal fans he was stepping away from the club's day-to-day operation as well as his position on the CFL's board of governors. Predictably, that created quite a stir but with the franchise's ownership structure remaining intact -- Stern also stated he's keeping his 25 per cent stake in the Alouettes -- nothing has changed with the team. Stern and partn

  • Blue Jays go on critical 10-game road trip with stops in Pittsburgh, Baltimore, Texas

    TORONTO — Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider has a simple recipe he hopes Toronto can stick to as it winds down Major League Baseball's regular season. Schneider counted off the ingredients in his Rogers Centre office on Wednesday, the day before the Blue Jays embarked on a lengthy road trip. Good starting pitching, consistent offensive approach, clean defence, and staying healthy were his focal points. "Maybe not in that order, per se," said Schneider with a laugh. "But I think those thin

  • Gilgeous-Alexander, Joseph, Alexander-Walker won't play against Panama

    PANAMA CITY — Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday. The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable. Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria. The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezu

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Ambrosie says he has received assurances from Alouettes majority ownership about club

    TORONTO — Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says he has received assurances from the Montreal Alouettes majority ownership that nothing has changed with the CFL club. Minority owner Gary Stern created a huge stir Monday when he announced he was stepping away from the franchise's day-to-day operations and surrendering his spot on the CFL's board of governors. Stern and partner/father-in-law Sid Spiegel purchased the Alouettes from the CFL in January, 2020, with Spiegel taking a 75 per cent ownership st

  • Oilers sign defenceman Ryan Murray to one-year, $750,000 contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth US$750,000. Murray appeared in 37 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season and recorded four assists. He did not appear in the playoffs for Colorado's run to a Stanley Cup title. The 28-year-old Regina native was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the second overall pick in 2012 NHL draft. Murray has 128 career points (15 goals, 113 assists) and a defensive rating of plus-13 over 432 games