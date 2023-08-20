Serco Group's (LON:SRP) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 6th of October to £0.0114, which will be 21% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.0094. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Serco Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. However, Serco Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 24.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 18%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.101 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.0306. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 70% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Serco Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 53% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Serco Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Serco Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

