Serbian gunmen storm Kosovo village before killing police officer

A Kosovo police patrol was attacked as it approached a blocked road near the border with Serbia - OGNEN TEOFILOVSKI/REUTERS

Gunmen in armoured vehicles stormed a village in Kosovo on Sunday, battling police and barricading themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery in a resurgence of violence in the restive northern region.

Monks and pilgrims were locked in the monastery’s temple, the church said, as the siege raged for hours.

Police retook the monastery in Banjska late on Sunday, after three attackers and one police officer were killed.

On Monday, Kosovar police units in armoured vehicles moved in to secure and search the village. The armed police units searched houses in the area, looking for any gunmen who had not fled, a police source told Reuters.

Ethnic Albanians form more than 90 per cent of the population in Kosovo, a former province of Serbia, but Serbs are the majority in the north and there were clashes in May that injured dozens of protesters and Nato alliance peacekeepers.

The Serbs have never accepted Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence and still see Belgrade as their capital more than two decades after the Kosovo Albanian uprising against repressive Serbian rule.

It was unclear who exactly was behind Sunday’s violence, but Albin Kurti, Kosovo’s prime minister, and Xhelal Svecla, the interior minister, blamed “Serbia-sponsored criminals”.

A group of armed, masked men stand in front of the Banjska Monastery - KOSOVO POLICE

On Sunday, a Kosovo police patrol was attacked as it approached a blocked road near the border with Serbia.

“The attackers are professionals with masks and armed with heavy weapons. We condemn this criminal and terrorist attack,” Mr Kurti said in a post on social media. “Organised crime with political, financial and logistical support from officials in Belgrade is attacking our country,” he added.

A police statement issued earlier on Sunday said that officers came under fire around 3am from bullets, grenades and rocket launchers during the attack.

“As soon as they arrived in the vicinity of the place where the blockade was reported, the police units were attacked from several different positions with an arsenal of firearms, including hand grenades and shoulder-fired missiles,” the statement said.

RTS, a Serbian state media outlet, said that the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings between Serbia and Kosovo had been closed due to the escalation. Gunfire could be heard near Banjska, which has been sealed off by security forces, later on Sunday.

“It was a real little war: first some gunfire, then silence, shootings, detonations,” Serbian Kossev news agency quoted an unidentified resident as saying.

Police units were attacked from different positions once they arrived at the scene - STR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The head of the UN mission in Kosovo, Caroline Ziadeh, and Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief, condemned the violence.

“More innocent lives are at risk in ongoing hostilities in the surroundings of Banjska Monastery,” Mr Borrell said, adding that EU and Nato missions in Kosovo were liaising with authorities. “These attacks must stop immediately.”

The Nato-led peacekeeping force in Kosovo has said it is ready to respond if necessary and has troops deployed near the affected area.

Tempers have frayed between Kosovo and Serbia, as EU-mediated talks on improving their relations with each other ended in stalemate a week ago.

Brussels has spent years trying to resolve the Kosovo-Serbia conflict, and raised hopes in March that it had found agreement on a plan to normalise relations between the two Balkan neighbours.

However, there has been scarcely any progress on that front since then, while in the north of Kosovo tensions escalated further when Pristina installed ethnic Albanian mayors in four Serb-majority districts in May.

That decision triggered some of the worst unrest in the north in years, with demonstrations and Serb riots that injured around 30 Nato peacekeepers and the arrest of three Kosovar police officers by Serbia.

More than 13,000 people were killed in the 1998-1999 Kosovo war, which ended when Nato airstrikes forced Yugoslav forces to withdraw from the territory. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and since then tensions have continued to simmer along the border.

Serbia, as well as key allies China and Russia, has refused to recognise Kosovo’s independence which in turn has prevented it from having a seat in the United Nations.