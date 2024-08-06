The Serbian call of Nikola Jokic’s signature fadeaway shot to clinch an Olympic medal chance is so delightful

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776138670 ORIG FILE ID: 2165549538

As a team that entered the Paris Olympics with medal aspirations, Serbia men's basketball was pushed to the brink on Tuesday against Australia. Then Nikola Jokic lifted his nation on his shoulders. Because of course he did.

In the late stages of overtime during an epic quarterfinals matchup, Jokic found himself with the ball in his hands, trying to eat the clock and preserve a slim Serbian lead. As the three-time NBA MVP has done so many times with the Denver Nuggets, he turned around and nailed an ice-cold fadeaway jumper, often referred to as his "Sombor Shuffle."

It was the last cushion Serbia needed to eke out a win when it trailed by as many as 24 points in the second quarter. The Serbians are now guaranteed at least a shot at the bronze medal in these Olympics.

And if you listen to the Serbian announcers on the call, their maniacal cackle as Jokic's clutch shot fell through was so relatable:

The Serbian call is perfect pic.twitter.com/47S9Ej6gaW — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) August 6, 2024

Truly, that laugh is what everyone does when they see an almost impossible shot from Jokic fall through the net.

This final fadeaway capped a veritable masterpiece from the big center. Jokic finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists. In a nice change of pace, he was also a menace on defense, getting four steals and a block while constantly disrupting Australian offensive actions with his hands and adaptable awareness. Heck, Jokic even knocked an important Australian shot off the rim -- which is legal under FIBA rules.

With the win, Serbia advances to play the winner of the USA and Brazil in the semifinals. More than likely, it will be the Americans in the third matchup between the two teams during this Olympic cycle. Get your popcorn ready and get ready to cackle again if Jokic's finish to get Serbia there was any indication.

