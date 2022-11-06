Serbia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds - AP

Serbia will get the opportunity to battle their demons from 2018 after being drawn against two of their group stage opponents from Russia – Brazil and Switzerland.

The draw could prove an edgy coincidence for Fifa, as Serbia's match against Switzerland was arguably the most controversial of the tournament, due to a number of players on the Swiss team having Kosovan heritage, and because of relationships between Serbia and the host nation, a heavily pro-Serbian crowd.

More recently, Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic netted his 50th international goal as his side outclassed Norway to top Nations League B Group 4 and gain promotion to League A. Serbia finished the campaign on 13 points from six games, three ahead of second-placed Norway.

The Serbs will now meet Bahrain in one final friendly before going on to face Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland in Group G at the World Cup in Qatar.

Serbia World Cup 2022 squad

World Cup squads are usually formally announced around six weeks before the World Cup starts. This year the World Cup will run from November 20 to December 18.

That being said, Serbia can lay claim to a number of international stars who will undoubtedly make an appearance in Qatar, including captain Dusan Tadic, who plays for Ajax, Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt, Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Fulham's Mitrovic.

Who is likely to be the star name in the squad?

It has to be Mitrovic, Serbia's all-time top scorer. With 50 international goals to his name, Mitrovic has cultish support in his home country, having played for the national team since 2014.

Despite a brief period out after picking up an injury on international duty in September, Mitrovic has been in fine form for Fulham this season. He is currently the third-highest scorer in the Premier League, behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, having scored nine goals for Fulham.

What are Serbia's fixtures?

What is Serbia's World Cup record?

Serbia inherited Yugoslavia's World Cup record, which brings their cumulative number of World Cups attended to 12. Their highest finish came as the former socialist republic, when they finished in fourth place in 1962 after losing to hosts Chile.

They are yet to progress out of the group stages as an independent country, finishing third in their almost-identical group in Russia after losses against Switzerland and Brazil.

Latest odds

Can Mitrovic claim the Golden Boot at the World Cup? Find the latest top scorer odds here

Serbia are currently 100/1 to win the World Cup 2022.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

France 6/1

Argentina 13/2

England 7/1

Spain 8/1

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 1