Serbia World Cup 2022 squad list, fixtures and latest odds

Serbia will get the opportunity to battle their demons from 2018 after being drawn against two of their group stage opponents from Russia – Brazil and Switzerland.

The draw could prove an edgy coincidence for Fifa, as Serbia's match against Switzerland was arguably the most controversial of the tournament, due to a number of players on the Swiss team having Kosovan heritage, and because of relationships between Serbia and the host nation, a heavily pro-Serbian crowd.

More recently, Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic netted his 50th international goal as his side outclassed Norway to top Nations League B Group 4 and gain promotion to League A. Serbia finished the campaign on 13 points from six games, three ahead of second-placed Norway.

The Serbs will now meet Bahrain in one final friendly before going on to face Brazil, Cameroon and Switzerland in Group G at the World Cup in Qatar.

Serbia World Cup 2022 squad

Serbia announced their 26-man World Cup squad on November 12:

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic (Almeria).

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona)

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonji (Torino)

Who is the star name in the squad?

It has to be Mitrovic, Serbia's all-time top scorer. With 50 international goals to his name, Mitrovic has cultish support in his home country, having played for the national team since 2014.

Despite a brief period out after picking up an injury on international duty in September, Mitrovic has been in fine form for Fulham this season. He is currently the third-highest scorer in the Premier League, behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, having scored nine goals for Fulham.

But Serbia's fortunes received a knock when Mitrovic was rested for the final two fixtures for Fulham before the break for the World Cup, still struggling with the foot injury that ailed him earlier in the season. The national team will be hoping with all their might that he recovers in time to take part in the match against Bahrain on November 18.

What are Serbia's fixtures?

What is Serbia's World Cup record?

Serbia inherited Yugoslavia's World Cup record, which brings their cumulative number of World Cups attended to 12. Their highest finish came as the former socialist republic, when they finished in fourth place in 1962 after losing to hosts Chile.

They are yet to progress out of the group stages as an independent country, finishing third in their almost-identical group in Russia after losses against Switzerland and Brazil.

Latest odds

Serbia are currently a best price of 80/1 to win the World Cup.

The leading contenders...

Brazil 4/1

Argentina 6/1

France 6/1

England 8/1

Spain 17/2

Germany 10/1

Information correct as of November 13