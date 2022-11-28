Serbia World Cup 2022 results, squad list, fixtures and latest odds - DeFodi Images via Getty Images/Matteo Ciambelli

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic said it felt like two points lost after they let a 3-1 advantage slip against Cameroon in their second Group G game.

"At that stage we had absolute control of the match," Stojkovic said. "But we were not smart enough to see out the match. We created a lot of opportunities and scored three goals, but couldn't finish it off."

Stojkovic is confident his side can still progress. "In the dressing room we are calm. Yes, we regret the mistakes we made, but the players should not lose their heads over it. We seem to like to take the difficult road.

"We will do the best we can to play attacking football and try to win (against Switzerland)."

Serbia World Cup 2022 squad

Serbia announced their 26-man World Cup squad on November 12:

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino)

Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina), Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star Belgrade), Srdjan Babic (Almeria).

Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Marko Grujic (Porto), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Uros Racic (Braga), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Ivan Ilic (Hellas Verona), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Darko Lazovic (Hellas Verona)

Forwards: Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Nemanja Radonji (Torino)

Who is their best player?

It has to be Mitrovic, Serbia's all-time top scorer. With 50 international goals to his name, Mitrovic has cultish support in his home country, having played for the national team since 2014. However, like most of his compatriots, he did not have the best game against Brazil, rating fairly low by Telegraph Sport readers. That said, as mentioned above, he was not fully fit.

What are Serbia's results and fixtures?

Group G

November 24: Brazil 2 Serbia 0

November 28: Cameroon 3 Serbia 3

December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland

What is Serbia's World Cup record?

Serbia inherited Yugoslavia's World Cup record, which brings their cumulative number of World Cups attended to 12. Their highest finish came as the former socialist republic, when they finished in fourth place in 1962 after losing to hosts Chile.

They are yet to progress out of the group stages as an independent country, finishing third in their almost-identical group in Russia after losses against Switzerland and Brazil.

