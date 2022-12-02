Serbia vs Switzerland, World Cup 2022 live: score, team news and latest updates

Daniel Zeqiri
·9 min read
Breel Embolo jumps for the ball past Serbia's defender #04 Nikola Milenkovic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland - AFP
Breel Embolo jumps for the ball past Serbia's defender #04 Nikola Milenkovic during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match between Serbia and Switzerland - AFP

07:22 PM

GOOOOAAAALL! Shaqiri opens the scoring

More whistles from the Serbia fans and Shaqiri will have enjoyed that one.

It was only a matter of time before this game produced a goal. Rodriguez running into acres of space down the left, his ball across the area was only clear as far as Sow on the penalty spot. Rather than slash at a first-time shot, he kept his head and squared it for Shaqiri who fired home a shot at the near post.

07:20 PM

19 minutes

The combination of Kostic and Tadic drifting over to the left is causing Switzerland real problems. Widmer is on a booking and struggling against Kostic, and Shaqiri is not offering much defensive cupboard.

07:18 PM

17 minutes

True to the pattern of this game, it has see-sawed back in Serbia's direction. Switzerland had to defend a couple of set-piece deliveries, but they won the first header on both occasions. Jinking feet from Tadic looked like opening up Switzerland but a white shirt intercepted his pass in the penalty area. Switzerland had everyone back there, under some pressure.

07:15 PM

14 minutes

This has been one of the most open games of the tournament so far, this time it was Switzerland throwing a counter-punch. Vargas causing problems down their left, and he picked out the run of Shaqiri with the pull-back but his shot from the penalty spot was blocked.

Serbia go down the other end, and Switzerland right-back Widmer is booked for a foul on Tadic.

07:12 PM

11 minutes

Serbia hit the post! That was really fluid football, with the wing-back Zivkovic running through in more of a narrow position inside right. He unleashed a shot across goal that cannoned off the post, and the rebound hit Mitrovic and back into the arms of reserve goalkeeper Kobel. The striker just had no time to react.

Serbia's Andrija Zivkovic reacts after shooting at goal and hitting the post - REUTERS
Serbia's Andrija Zivkovic reacts after shooting at goal and hitting the post - REUTERS

07:10 PM

9 minutes

Switzerland will be fairly pleased with how the game is shaping up, but there was an anxious moment as Widmer tried to usher the ball behind but Serbia kept it alive in the box. The ball bounced out for a Switzerland goal kick.

07:08 PM

7 minutes

Maybe a few nerves in both defences in the early exchanges, as Vargas sniffs around for a mistake in the Serbia backline. Switzerland enjoy possession down their left through Xhaka and Rodriguez, but the cross was too close to V Milinkovic-Savic in the Serbia goal. Some whistles from Serbian fans for Xherdan Shaqiri.

07:05 PM

4 minutes

It is a bit strange watching Switzerland in white and Serbia in red. Serbia have settled down on the ball with Tadic getting some early touches. Milinkovic-Savic pings a diagonal out to the left, and Kostic's cross was dangerous but Akanji did well to head away. Serbia keep the pressure on and win a corner. This is a strong response from them.

They load up the penalty with some big bodies, and Milenkovic headed into the turf and not far wide.

07:03 PM

2 minutes

That was very nearly the dream start with Switzerland, clipping a long ball down the right. It was nice interplay around the box and it fell for Embolo, who saw his close-range shot saved, before Xhaka saw one shot blocked and another saved from the edge of the box. They probably only need a point but Switzerland have flown out of the traps.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo, right, tries to score during the World Cup group G soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland - AP
Switzerland's Breel Embolo, right, tries to score during the World Cup group G soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland - AP

07:01 PM

KICK OFF!

Switzerland kick us off, playing all in white.

06:55 PM

The two teams are out

The Serbian national anthem comes first. Could the simplicity of their task - knowing they need to win - work in their favour?

06:55 PM

Vlahovic gets his chance

It will be interesting to see how Vlahovic and Mitrovic operate as a strike pairing, you do not see many teams play with two physical centre-forwards in the modern game. A big test for Switzerland centre-backs Manuel Akanji and Fabian Schar.

Dusan Vlahovic warms up before the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match - AFP
Dusan Vlahovic warms up before the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group G football match - AFP

06:48 PM

A big night for Granit Xhaka

Xhaka has matured a lot as a player over the last two to three years, especially since Mikel Arteta took over at Arsenal and his more structured football proved to Xhaka's liking. Since moving into a more advanced role 12 months ago, his club form has gone to another level again. For Switzerland, he will be asked to be more disciplined in a deeper midfield position.

Switzerland's Remo Freuler, Breel Embolo and Granit Xhaka - annah Mckay/REUTERS
Switzerland's Remo Freuler, Breel Embolo and Granit Xhaka - annah Mckay/REUTERS

06:38 PM

A reminder of the permutations

Brazil lead the group on six points and have already qualified after their second consecutive win, against Switzerland. A draw or a win would see them go through as group winners.

A win for Switzerland, who are second on three points, against Serbia would see them also qualify, though a point would also be enough if Cameroon failed to beat Brazil. A point might also be enough if Cameroon beat Brazil but by only a goal as they would be level on points and goal difference, so the tie-breaker would be on goals scored. Switzerland currently have one goal to their name and Cameroon have three, so that means that Switzerland would need to draw at least 4-4 for that to be a possibility. If Switzerland lose, they are out.

Cameroon and Serbia, on one point each, both need to win to stand any chance of going through, with the other result going their way.

06:38 PM

Serbia's players go through their paces

Serbia players during the warm up before the match - REUTERS
Serbia players during the warm up before the match - REUTERS

06:09 PM

Now you know the teams...

Who do you fancy to emerge victorious? I think most people are anticipating a very close game.

06:07 PM

Further team news

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic has opted to start two strikers with both Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic leading the line.

With just one point from their first two games, Serbia must win to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages and Stojkovic has handed Vlahovic his first start of the tournament.

Breel Embolo, Switzerland's only goal scorer at the tournament so far, starts up front again while midfielders Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri also start. Both players scored in Switzerland's comeback win over Serbia in the 2018 tournament.

Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer misses out, however, after the Borussia Moenchengladbach player fell ill.

06:06 PM

The two teams: Serbia start both Vlahovic and Mitrovic

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Switzerland: Gregor Kobel, Silvan Widmer, Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schaer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Xherdan Shaqiri, Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas

06:05 PM

Serbia vs Switzerland one of the World Cup's most charged fixtures

By Sam Dean

In one of the most controversial sporting tournaments in modern history, another uncomfortable evening awaits for those who wish to keep politics separate from sport. Serbia versus Switzerland might not be the most obvious grudge match, but it is a grudge match all the same — and potentially one of the most hotly-contested games of this World Cup.

Four years ago, at the World Cup in 2018, it was Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri who triggered the fallout. Both players scored for Switzerland against Serbia, and they both celebrated by making a “double-eagle” celebration, a nationalist symbol representing the double-headed eagle on Albania’s national flag.

Shaqiri was born in Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 (Serbia does not recognise its independence, and relations remain tense). Xhaka, meanwhile, was born in Switzerland to Kosovan parents of Albanian heritage, and his father was arrested and beaten for protesting in favour of Kosovo’s independence. Xhaka’s brother, Taulant, made 31 appearances for Albania.

Xhaka and Shaqiri were each fined 10,000 Swiss francs (£7,632) for “unsporting behaviour” in 2018, and both players apologised. Xhaka has vowed that such an episode will never happen again.

Granit Xhaka of Switzerland celebrates scoring a goal - Getty Images
Granit Xhaka of Switzerland celebrates scoring a goal - Getty Images

But that is not to say that these issues are no longer present. Last week, Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against Serbia’s football association after the team hung a flag depicting Kosovo in their dressing room. The flag showed an outline of Kosovo as part of Serbia and the words “no surrender”.

The Football Federation of Kosovo submitted a complaint to Fifa, demanding that Serbia be punished for “this aggressive action”. Hajrulla Ceku, Kosovo’s minister of culture, youth and sport, said on Twitter: “Disgraceful images from Serbia’s locker room, displaying hateful, xenophobic and genocidal messages.”

Also last week, away from football, the European Union warned that violence could break out in Kosovo due to a dispute over Serbian car number plates. Serbia's President, Aleksandar Vucic, said the situation was "on the verge of conflict".

Murat Yakin, the Switzerland coach, was keen to play down the political elements of Friday’s match. “We have discussed this many times,” he said. “We are happy to focus on football tomorrow and respect each other.

"Since April the Swiss FA, the president and the general secretary all came to an agreement that we are only talking about sport here, and this also applies to the players. We respect the players, and they also are respectful.

"It is all about football tomorrow and this is what is going to matter. We are ready and mature enough to just play football. We want to make our nation proud and happy, and we will ignore the rest. We will meet the challenge.”

On the pitch, Serbia and Switzerland are both battling for a place in the knockout stages. Switzerland are currently second with three points in Group G, behind Brazil. Serbia have only one point, and therefore need to win at Stadium 974 if they are to progress to the knockout stages.

