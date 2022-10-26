Serbia gets new government; tough decisions lie ahead

·3 min read

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s new government was inaugurated after formally winning parliament's approval Wednesday, some six months after an election that reaffirmed the domination of autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic and his right-wing populists.

The vote in the 250-seat assembly was 157 for and 68 against the new cabinet. The rest of the lawmakers were absent.

The new government, which will be led by Vucic’s close party associate Ana Brnabic for her third consecutive term as prime minister, will have to deal with strategic decisions facing the Balkan country. Those include Western calls for Serbia to join sanctions against its ally Russia over the war in Ukraine and normalize relations with the former Serbian province of Kosovo — if it wants to join the European Union.

The new cabinet has 28 ministers, including some staunchly pro-Russian like Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic. It also has officials who are considered pro-Western, but they will run less prominent ministries that will have little say on Serbia’s future foreign policy decisions.

Vucic, who leads the ruling SNS party and who wields almost full influence over government policies, has said he has “limitless trust” in Brnabic, 47, who became Serbia’s first female — and openly gay — premier in 2017.

In her inaugural speech in Parliament, Brnabic tried to downplay claims that the new government is either pro-Russian or pro-Western.

“We are building a European Serbia and (EU) membership itself certainly does not depend only on us,” she said. “Serbia will also continue to invest in its friendships with other countries,” she added, in an apparent reference to Russia and China.

Although its largest portion of foreign trade is with EU-member states, Serbia is almost entirely dependent on Russian gas and has bought weapons from Russia, while China is a major investor.

A former anti-Western ultranationalist, Vucic has said he wants to lead Serbia into the EU. But he has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia and maintains friendly ties with Moscow despite the war in Ukraine. Aligning foreign policies with those of the EU remains one of the main pre-conditions for Serbia to join the 27-nation bloc.

Political analyst Milan St. Protic said Vucic and the governments he has hand-picked during his 10-year rule have allowed the expansion of Russian influence in the country.

“It is clear that Serbia has found itself in the Russian jaws,” Protic said. “When that door was opened, they (the Russians) came in from all sides.”

Vucic won another five-year mandate in the April vote, which was both a parliamentary and a presidential election.

Analysts have said Vucic wanted to delay the formation of a new government as long as possible to put off making big decisions that could hurt his standing among his predominantly pro-Russian electorate.

Russia wields strong political influence in Serbia, which is considered Moscow’s strongest ally in Europe. There are fears in the West that Moscow has been using Belgrade to destabilize neighbors in the Balkans, which are still reeling from devastating wars in the 1990s.

Dusan Stojanovic, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • Canadian gymnasts slam inaction by federal sports minister after toxic culture reports

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Calls to investigate the "toxic culture and rampant child abuse entrenched in Canadian gymnastics" have gone unanswered for seven months, a group of more than 500 Canadian gymnasts allege in an open letter released on Wednesday. Now, the group known as Gymnasts For Change Canada is "urging and imploring" federal sports minister Pascale St-Onge to initiate an independent third-party judicial investigation "for the well

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game

  • NHL best and worst: Kaprizov, Larkin, Crosby's cooking and more

    From the Coyotes owning the Leafs in Toronto to Crosby's banana bread, here's the best, worst, weirdest and funniest from the week that was in the NHL.

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.

  • 8 major NHL records, milestones to watch for during the 2022-23 season

    Phil Kessel's pursuit of NHL "ironman" status and seven other milestone chases to follow this season.