Sera Bagnall On Designing Elevated Style Staples With Her Luxe Label Staple & Hue

From sketching silhouettes as a child to seeing her dynamic designs in Kith storefronts as an adult, founding director and designer of Staple & Hue, Sera Bagnall knew she would one day make her consciously-made clothing label a reality. Since childhood, the self-taught designer has had a passion for style and celebrating the spirit of individuality with the use of fashion.

Since the brand’s debut in 2017, Sera launched Staple & Hue with a focus on slowly-made wardrobe mainstays that are made with luxurious materials and offer an elevated ease.

With body-conscious designs that highlight the curves and contours of the female form, her designs have landed in the hands of Hollywood A-Listers such as: Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Richie and Karrueche. Following the success of having fashion It-girls wear the brand’s stylized range, Bagnall has continued to fuel her passion by creating style-forward designs in warm, neutral color palettes, figure-flattering silhouettes and are designed for conscious consumers.

sera bagnall staple & hue sustainable staple eco conscious clothing consciously made staples closet everyday essentials autumn winter 2023 collection new release australia australian brand label

In the interview below, get to know Sera Bagnall and learn more about how her brand is ushering in a new era of consciously-crafted sustainable wardrobe staples.

Why is it important to have a consciously-made clothing label?

For me, designing consciously comes naturally. Creating thousands of units just for the sake of money isn’t what drives me, nor do I believe in over-consumption. My whole process from start to finish is mindfully considered in terms of how my products are designed, the environment they’re made in and the longevity of the garments themselves. It’s always been my intention to design products that everyone wants but can’t always get their hands on. I create with purpose and that purpose is to craft investment staples that are timeless and versatile. In saying that, there’s always room to improve and be better, so as we grow, we’ll constantly assess ways we can manage our ethical and environmental footprint in our day-to-day [lives].

Story continues

How did you get your start in fashion?

Fashion is something I’ve had a natural flair for from a very young age. When I left school, I was in and out of retail jobs, [and] I’ve [also] been a make-up artist and a flight attendant. But I knew my heart was always with fashion. I attempted to work my way up in different fashion brands, but was never given real opportunities due to a “lack of experience” [and] no university degree. [However], I truly believe there are ways around everything and I always knew that my calling would reveal itself to me at some point in my life and it did.

I was previously married and whenever I would go along to my wedding dress fittings I would talk about how I wanted to become a designer and have my own label one day. Anne, the lady who helped design my dress, came to me at my very last fitting and said “If you’re serious about starting [your] own label, come back with a business plan and [I’ll] refer you to an interpreter in China to get the ball rolling.” From there, I flew to China with my former business partner; we went around to different fabric markets and manufacturers, and the factory we chose to work with at the time was one we felt most connected and aligned with.

In what ways did growing up and living in Australia influence the pieces you design?

The [Australian] weather and lifestyle [inspired me] for sure. I love feeling good, looking good and living a healthy and balanced lifestyle and Australia lends itself to that. It’s really special and there’s a mixture of things to do – the city, beach and nature all within reach. It’s nice to be able to create pieces that accommodate all environments and can be worn anywhere at any time.

I also draw a lot of inspiration when traveling, where I get to see what’s trending and how people wear their clothes elsewhere.

Why did you want to focus on creating elevated staples?

As I moved through my ‘20s, I found a niche and established a gap in the market. There was a need for luxe staple wear, which is what initially drove my decision. Secondly, I care about what I wear, how I feel when I put an outfit on, the quality of clothing I’m putting on my body and how I present myself. I wanted to leverage this and share my passion with the world. I feel like women get such a tough [rep] when it comes to confining to social pressures, like how we should look and feel. Through Staple & Hue, I choose not to pay any mind to that and instead what’s most important to me is that my girls look, and feel their best.

What was the inspiration behind your Fall/Winter 2023 collection?

I wanted to experiment with new fabrics [in] this collection and expand on my product offering. I feel like I have the basics side of things down pat, and now it’s time to present something different – pieces to pair with your basics. The long-term goal for me is to design and share every kind of wardrobe staple you can imagine. With my new Staple Denim, I know a lot of girls — especially girls with curves or a bigger booty — [that] find it difficult to find a pair of jeans that fit comfortably around the waist and aren’t too tight around the bum and legs. I remember buying a vintage pair of men’s denim jeans years ago [and] I had them tailored to fit me exactly how I wanted. Everyone would always ask where I got them, so it was a given that I had to recreate these with my own twist.

How does your brand highlight and celebrate the female form?

Confidence and comfort are at the forefront of my mind when I put an outfit on and this seeds down to how I design. I love embracing my curves and I want my customers to feel the same way when they put a staple item on. How clothing fits and feels on my own body is important, so celebrating the female form through my designs comes naturally.