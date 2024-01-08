Sequins, Crystals and Intricate Beading Were Trending at the Golden Globes 2024: Margot Robbie, Meryl Streep and More Stars Who Sparkled

Sparkles and sequin embellishments took the runways of Valentino, Jil Sander and Rick Owens by storm in 2023, and according to the Golden Globes red carpet, it appears that the fad is far from finished. Among the A-listers who embraced shimmer and shine were Margot Robbie, Natalie Portman and Emma Stone, undoubtedly setting the trend for awards season.

Ahead, WWD recaps the boldest and brightest ensembles at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Portman shimmered in a sequined Dior couture gown, the colors of which mimicked a field of flowers. The actress, styled by Ryan Hastings, added on Jimmy Choo heels and diamond jewels by De Beers.

Wearing Armani Privé, Robbie channeled 1977’s Superstar Barbie in a plunging pink sequined gown. The actress’ accessories included a netted stole, also by Armani, a bedazzled Judith Leiber clutch and Manolo Blahnik pumps. Lorraine Schwartz provided Robbie’s diamond jewels. The “Barbie” star was styled by Andrew Mukamal.

Stone opted for a beaded Louis Vuitton gown featuring floral embroidery. The actress’ plunging frock featured a thigh-high slit and semi-sheer fabric. Stone sought the stylings of Petra Flannery, who dresses several stars including Reese Witherspoon and Emilia Clarke.

Meryl Streep donned a Valentino skirt suit that was covered in black sequins. The actress also wore Fred Leighton jewelry, carrying a clutch by The Bella Rosa Collection. Micaela Erlanger, who styles fellow A-listers like Amal Clooney and Lupita Nyong’o, dressed Streep for the Golden Globes.

Oprah Winfrey brought “The Color Purple” to the red carpet in a beaded long-sleeve gown by Louis Vuitton featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline. Winfrey accessorized with matching Manolo Blahnik pumps. Chopard provided her with drop earrings and cocktail rings adorned with diamonds, pink sapphire and amethyst stones. Stylist Annabelle Harron dressed Winfrey for the occasion. Harron is also known for working with stars like Patricia Arquette and Hilary Swank.

Timothée Chalamet sported a black Celine suit featuring a sequined blazer. The actor, who was also styled by Hastings, added on Cartier jewelry.

Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary” shimmered in a custom gown by Balmain, which was covered in 130,000 upcycled crystals. The actress, writer and producer accessorized with high-heeled Jimmy Choo sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Brunson was styled by Jessica Paster, who dresses stars including Emily Blunt, Freida Pinto and Ashley Tisdale.

The 81st annual Golden Globe Awards, held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrated the biggest achievements across film and television in 2023. They were produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is owned by WWD’s parent company, Penske Media Corp. Ahead of the ceremony, WWD hosted its first real-time red carpet digital show, cohosted by Jeannie Mai, highlighting the looks from the red carpet arrivals. On Monday, WWD revealed the winners of its Style Awards during the red carpet recap on wwd.com/golden-globes.

