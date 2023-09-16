September's 15 Best Amazon Deals That Are Just for Prime Members — Up to 54% Off

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Best-selling vacuum cleaners, luggage, bedding, and more starting at $14

People / Reese Herrington

There’s never a shortage of impressive markdowns at Amazon, but Prime members can score even more savings if they know where to look.

Amazon’s Just for Prime hub generally flies under the radar for shoppers, but it’s chock-full of additional savings for subscribers. We scoured the section to find the 15 best deals for Prime members to snag this month, and prices start at just $14. Prime subscribers can save up to 54 percent on best-selling vacuum cleaners, luggage, bedding, and tons of other gems. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to gain access to these deals, along with other perks like Try Before You Buy, Prime Video, and two-day shipping.

Best Amazon Prime Member-Only Deals

VacLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $36 (Save 40%)

Amazon

$60

$36

Buy on Amazon

So many best-selling products have exclusive sales for Prime members, including this handheld vacuum that’s up to 40 percent off. Weighing in at just 1.5 pounds, the compact device packs a surprising amount of function. Its high-efficiency motor can snatch messes from different surfaces, including couch cushions, car seats, and pet beds. Plus, it comes with a dust brush and crevice tool attachment for more precise cleaning.

Etronik Weekender Bag, $30 (Save 40%)

Amazon

$50

$30

Buy on Amazon

This reviewer-revered weekender bag is also marked down by 40 percent right now. The interior of the bag is roomy and decorated with extra storage pockets. It also has a spacious shoe compartment on the bottom, handy side pockets, a detachable shoulder strap, and a built-in USB charging station to boot.

The exterior of the duffle is made from a durable, waterproof material, and its luggage trolley strap easily slides over rolling suitcases, which makes it an ideal option for traveling. Many reviewers noted that it’s great to use as a “carry-on” or “personal item,” too.

La Jolie Muse Sandalwood Rose Scented Candle, $16 (Save 27%)

Amazon

$22

$16

Buy on Amazon

And don’t miss the rare Prime member deal on this La Jolie Muse candle, which is now just $16. The Sandalwood Rose scent, which more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers purchased this month, is currently the only variety on sale; in addition to its namesake woodsy and floral notes, the brand also describes the scent as musky and earthy.

The candle is made from natural soy wax and with a cotton wick and can burn for up to 50 hours, according to the brand. It comes in a decorative glass jar, so it serves as decor no matter where you decide to burn the candle.

There are plenty of other member–only markdowns to peruse in Amazon’s Just for Prime hub right now — these 15 finds are just some of the best!

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Large Suitcase, $212 (Save 15%)

Amazon

$250

$212

Buy on Amazon

Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets Set, $16 (Save 27%)

Amazon

$22

$16

Buy on Amazon

Sensarte Nonstick Frying Pan, $18 (Save 40%)

Amazon

$30

$18

Buy on Amazon

Anker Portable Charging Bank, $16 with Coupon

Amazon

$35

$16

Buy on Amazon

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket, $22 (Save 45%)

Amazon

$40

$22

Buy on Amazon

OGHom Portable Clothing Steamer, $22 (Save 35%)

Amazon

$34

$22

Buy on Amazon

Ododos Belt Bag, $14 (Save 42%)

Amazon

$24

$14

Buy on Amazon

Frtonyi Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders, $23 with Coupon

Amazon

$30

$23

Buy on Amazon

​​Himoon Bed Pillows, $19 (Save 10%)

Amazon

$21

$19

Buy on Amazon

Amorston 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $38 with Coupon

Amazon

$50

$38

Buy on Amazon

Vtopmart 15-Piece Airtight Food Storage Container Set, $23 with Coupon

Amazon

$39

$23

Buy on Amazon

Bagail 10-Piece Packing Cube Set, $25 (Save 11%)

Amazon

$28

$25

Buy on Amazon

Read the original article on People.