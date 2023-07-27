September Holidays and Observances in 2023 to Celebrate Every Day

wilatlak villette - Getty Images

September officially marks the start of fall (and there's a holiday for it!), and we are here to celebrate every day. Better yet, every day brings its own set of festivities, so here we give you a thorough list of September Holidays and Observances for 2023 sourced from National Today's exhaustive list.

As the leaves start to turn golden hues and the temperatures start to drop, you can also celebrate everything from chess to little black dresses to beards to samosas in this set of national holidays in the USA. And don't worry if you miss any; there's always 2024 to catch them mixed in with your favorite fall activities like porch decorating and outdoor family movie nights. Before you know it, all 30 days of September will give way to all things pumpkin (including tasty pumpkin recipes!) coming out full force in October, so be sure to relish them and end at least some of them with a seasonal cocktail too. This month is sure a pleasant reprieve after all the hot temperatures of June, July, and August.

And now for those September holidays and observances! Scroll through them all and make a short list of ones you and your family can recognize to make any ordinary September day extraordinary.

September Daily Holidays and Observances

September 1: American Chess Day, Bring Your Manners To Work Day, Building and Code Staff Appreciation Day, Cherry Popover Day, Chicken Boy Day, College Colors Day, Emma M Nutt Day, Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, National Acne Positivity Day, National Chianti Day, National Child Identity Theft Awareness Day, National Food Bank Day, National Lazy Mom’s Day, National Little Black Dress Day, National Monterey County Fair Day, National No Rhyme Nor Reason Day, National Tofu Day, Pink Cadillac Day, Wattle Day, World Letter Writing Day

September 2: Bison-ten Yell Day, Calendar Adjustment Day, Ceuta Day, Franchise Appreciation Day, International Bacon Day, National Blueberry Popsicle Day, National Hummingbird Day, National Live Fearless Day, National Tailgating Day, Pierce Your Ears Day, Spalding Baseball Day, Turkey Vulture Day, VJ Day, World Beard Day, World Coconut Day

September 3: Merchant Navy Day , National Doodle Day, National Pet Rock Day , National Skyscraper Day, National Stephen Day, National Welsh Rarebit Day, US Bowling League Day

September 4: Eat an Extra Dessert Day, Labor Day, Mouthguard Day, National Macadamia Nut Day, National Wildlife Day

September 5: Another Look Unlimited Day, International Day of Charity, National Actdumb. Day, National Be Late for Something Day, National Cellulite Day, National Cheese Pizza Day, National Shrink Day, Telephone Tuesday, World Samosa Day

September 6: Fight Procrastination Day, Global Talent Acquisition Day, Great Egg Toss Day, Janmashtami, National Coffee Ice Cream Day, National Read a Book Day, National Sabrina Day

September 7: Buy a Book Day, Google Commemoration Day, Grandma Moses Day, Indigenous Literacy Day, International Day of Clean Air, International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, National Acorn Squash Day, National Beer Lovers Day, National Feel the Love Day, National First Day of Peel Season, National Grateful Patient Day, National Neither Snow Nor Rain Day, National New Hampshire Day, National Regina Day, National Salami Day, National Tatiana Day, Superhuman Day, Texas Energy Savings Day, World Duchenne Awareness Day

September 8: Actors' Day, International Literacy Day, National 401(k) Day, National Ampersand Day, National David Day, National Dog Walker Appreciation Day, National Iguana Awareness Day, National Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day, Our Lady of Meritxell Day, Pardon Day, Stand Up To Cancer Day, Star Trek Day, World Literacy Day, World Physical Therapy Day

September 9: California Admission Day, Care Bears Share Your Care Day, Carl Garner Federal Lands Cleanup Day, Drive Your Studebaker Day, Emergency Services Day, Farmers' Consumer Awareness Day, Free Dentistry Day, German Language Day,International Box Wine Day, International Day to Protect Education from Attack, International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day, International Sudoku Day, National When Pigs Fly Day, National Wiener Schnitzel Day, Steak Au Poivre Day, Teddy Bear Day, Wonderful Weirdos Day

September 10: Grandparents Day, Harvest Moon Festival, Hug Your Hound Day, National Anti-Junk Light Day, National Pet Memorial Day, National TV Dinner Day, Swap Ideas Day Top Up Day, White Balloon Day, World Suicide Prevention Day

September 11: Libraries Remember Day, National Boss/Employee Exchange Day, National Hot Cross Bun Day, National Make Your Bed Day, No News is Good News Day, Patriot Day

September 12: National Ants on a Log Day, National Chocolate Milkshake Day, National Day of Encouragement, National Police Woman Day, National Report Medicare Fraud Day, Video Games Day

September 13: Defy Superstition Day, International Chocolate Day , National Bald is Beautiful Day , National Celiac Disease Awareness Day , National Hug Your Boss Day, National Jose Day, National Juan Day, National Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day, National Peanut Day, National Twilighters Day, Pet Birth Defect Awareness Day, Positive Thinking Day, Programmers Day, Roald Dahl Day, Supernatural Day, Uncle Sam Day

September 14: Are You Okay Day, Gobstopper Day, National Coloring Day, National Cream Filled Donut Day, National Eat a Hoagie Day, National Food Is Medicine Day, National Live Creative Day, National Noel Day, National Rosa Tequila Day, National School Pictures Day, National Sober Day, National Virginia Day

September 15: Butterscotch Cinnamon Pie Day, Felt Hat Day, Greenpeace Day, International Day of Democracy, International Dot Day, Make a Hat Day, National Africa Civility Day, National Cheese Toast Day, National Concussion Awareness Day, National Creme de Menthe Day, National Custom Framing Day, National D.A.R.E. Day, National Double Cheeseburger Day, National Google.com Day, National Linguine Day, National Malcolm Day, National Online Learning Day, National POW/MIA Recognition Day, National Ruben Day, National Tackle Kids Cancer Day, National Tradesmen Day, Rosh Hashanah, Shout of Dolores, World Afro Day, World Engineers Day

September 16: Anne Bradstreet Day, Batman Day, Collect Rocks Day, International Coastal Cleanup Day, International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, International Eat an Apple Day, Mayflower Day, Mexican Independence Day, National AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Day, National Boys’ and Girls’ Club Day for Kids, National Choose Your Chocolate Day, National Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day, National Cleanup Day, National Dance Day, National Gymnastics Day, National Play-Doh Day, National Sew a Jelly Roll Day, National Sit With a Stranger Day, National Stepfamily Day, National Tattoo Story Day, National Trail of Tears Commemoration Day, Puppy Mill Awareness Day, Responsible Dog Ownership Day, Stay Away From Seattle Day, Talk Like a Pirate Day, Teenager Workout Day, Usher Syndrome Awareness Day, Working Parents Day, World Barber Day, World Ozone Day

September 17: Constitution Day, International Country Music Day, International Grenache Day, International Patient Safety Day, National Apple Dumpling Day, National Arielle K. Sterrett Day, National Bobby Day, National Monte Cristo Day, National Pet Bird Day, National Pet Carbon Monoxide (CO) Safety Day, National Professional House Cleaners Day, National Table Shuffleboard Day, Smithsonian Day, Time's Up Day, Wife Appreciation Day, World Patient Safety Day

September 18: Chiropractic Founders Day,Ganesh Chaturthi, Gedaliah Fast, Global Company Culture Day, Hug A Greeting Card Writer Day, International Equal Pay Day, Locate An Old Friend Day, National Cartonnage Day, National Cheeseburger Day, National Colton Day, National Day of Civic Hacking, National First Love Day, National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day, National Report Kickback Fraud Day, National Respect Day, Read An eBook Day, Respect for the Aged Day, Rice Krispies Treats Day, U.S. Air Force Day, World Water Monitoring Day

September 19: Aortic Dissection Awareness Day, Day of the Glories of the Army, National Butterscotch Pudding Day, National Cat DNA Day, National IT Professionals Day, National Jude Day, National Meow Like a Pirate Day, National Voter Registration Day, National Woman Road Warrior Day

September 20: International NFT Day, National Care for Kids Day, National Crime and Intelligence Analyst Appreciation Day, National Fried Rice Day, National Punch Day, National Queso Day, National School Backpack Awareness Day, National String Cheese Day

September 21: Escapology Day, Get Ready Day, International Day of Peace, Mabon Day, Miniature Golf Day, National Black Women's Equal Pay Day, National Brittany Day, National Cat & Dog Gut Health Awareness Day, National Chai Day, National Garage Condo Day, National Hannah Day, National Kristina Day, National Opioid Awareness Day, National Pawpaw Day, National Pecan Cookie Day, Telegraph Pole Appreciation Day, World Alzheimer’s Day, World Gratitude Day

September 22: American Business Women’s Day, American Indian Day, Car-free Sunday, Chainmail Day, Dear Diary Day, Falls Prevention Awareness Day, Hobbit Day, Hug A Vegetarian Day, International Day of Radiant Peace, National Centenarian's Day, National Dante Day, National Elephant Appreciation Day, National Girls’ Night In Day, National Ice Cream Cone Day, National Khalid Day, National Legwear Day, National Singles Day, National White Chocolate Day, Native American Day, World Car-Free Day, World Rhino Day

September 23: Celebrate Bisexuality Day, Education Technology Day, Fall Equinox, First Day of Autumn, Fish Amnesty Day, International Day of Sign Languages, International Rabbit Day Martyrdom of Imam Hassan Asgari, National AFM Day, National Apple Cider Vinegar Day, National Baker Day, National Bunny Day, National Checkers Day, National Dogs in Politics Day, National Field Marketer’s Day, National Go With Your Gut Day, National Great American Pot Pie Day, National Hunting and Fishing Day, National Public Lands Day, National Snack Stick Day, National Temperature Control Day, Redhead Appreciation Day, Restless Legs Awareness Day, Teal Talk Day, Za’atar Day

September 24: Bluebird of Happiness Day, Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day, Heritage Day, Innergize Day, Lash Stylists’ Day, National Cherries Jubilee Day, National Horchata Day, National Mofongo Day, National Punctuation Day, Our Lady of Mercedes Day, Schwenkfelder Thanksgiving, World Bollywood Day, World Day of The Deaf, World Rivers Day

September 25: Binge Day, International Ataxia Awareness Day, Math Storytelling Day, National Comic Book Day, National Cooking Day, National Daughters Day, National Food Service Employee Day, National John Day, National Lobster Day, National One-Hit Wonder Day, National Psychotherapy Day, National Quesadilla Day, National Roadkill Day, National Tune-Up Day, National Wade Day, National YogaFit Day, One-Hit Wonder Day, Research Administrator Day, World Dream Day, World Pharmacists Day, Yom Kippur

September 26: Alpaca Day, Better Breakfast Day, Dominion Status Day, Human Resource Professional Day, International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, Johnny Appleseed Day, Love Note Day, Lumberjack Day, Mera Chaoren Houba, National Amanda Day, National Chimichanga Day, National Compliance Officer Day, National Day of Praise and Worship, National Dumpling Day, National Family Day, National Hari Day, National Key Lime Pie Day, National Law Enforcement Suicide Awareness Day, National Mesothelioma Awareness Day, National Pancake Day, National Situational Awareness Day, Shamu the Whale Day, World Day of Migrants and Refugees

September 27: Ancestor Appreciation Day, Milad an-Nabi (Mawlid), Morning Show Hosts Day, National AJ Day, National Chocolate Milk Day, National Corned Beef Hash Day, National Crush a Can Day , National No Excuses Day, National Scarf Day, National Women’s Health and Fitness Day, Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday, World Tourism Day

September 28: International Day for Universal Access to Information, International Poke Day, International Right To Know Day, Ask a Stupid Question Day, National Chris Day, National Good Neighbor Day, National Neighbor Day, National North Carolina Day, National Self Awareness Day, National Strawberry Cream Pie Day, Remember Me Thursday, St. Wenceslas Day, World Maritime Day, World Rabies Day

September 29: Confucius Day, German Sandwich Day, International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste, International Happy Goose Day, Michaelmas, Mid-Autumn Festival, Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, National Biscotti Day, National Brave Day, National Carson Day, National Coffee Day, National Police Remembrance Day, National Silent Movie Day, National Starbucks Day, Pitru Paksha, Sport Purple for Platelets Day, Sukkot, VFW DAY, World Heart Day

September 30: Extra Virgin Olive Oil Day, Family Health & Fitness Day, International Blasphemy Rights Day, International Lace Day, International Podcast Day, International Translation Day, National Chewing Gum Day, National Ghost Hunting Day, National Hot Mulled Cider Day, National Love People Day, National Mud Pack Day, National Puppy Mill Survivor Day, National Seat Check Saturday, Orange Shirt Day, Pet Tricks Day, Rumi Day, Save The Koala Day, Save Your Photos Day, Thunderbirds Day

September Weekly Holidays and Observances

National Crime Prevention Week (September 1-7)

Housekeepers Week (September 3-9)

National Waffle Week (September 3-9)

Know Your Numbers Week (September 4-10)

Migraine Awareness Week (September 4-10)

National Child Protection Week (September 5-11)

Folic Acid Awareness Week (September 10-16)

National Assisted Living Week (September 10-16)

Nephrology Nurses Week (September 10-16)

Suicide Prevention Week (September 10-16)

Orchid Male Cancer Awareness Week (September 11-17)

Sexual Health Week (September 11-17)

National Eczema Week (September 12-18)

National Coding Week (September 14-20)

Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week (September 17-23)

National Farm Animals Awareness Week (September 17-23)

National Surgical Technologists Week (September 17-23)

Malnutrition Awareness Week (September 18-22)

Adopt a Less-Adoptable Pet Week (September 18-24)

National Rehabilitation Awareness Week (September 18-24)

Recycle Awareness Week (September 18-24)

National Eye Health Week (September 19-25)

Balance Awareness Week (September 19-25)

Recycle Now Week (September 19-25)

Deaf Dog Awareness Week (September 24-30)

Sea Otter Awareness Week (September 24-30)

September Monthly Holidays and Observances

Animal Pain Awareness Month

Attendance Awareness Month

Baby Safety Month

Bear Necessities Month

Better Breakfast Month

Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Bourbon Heritage Month

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Civil Service Month

Classical Music Month

Disaster Preparedness Month

Festival of Learning Have a Go Month

Footy Colors Day

Global Company Culture Month

Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

Happy Cat Month

Healthy Aging Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

Intergeneration Month

Irish Heart Month

Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month

Liptember

National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month

National Chicken Month

National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month

National Cholesterol Education Month

National Condiment Month

National Food Safety Education Month

National Guide Dog Month

National Honey Month

National ITP Awareness Month

National Organic Month

National Papaya Month

National Peace Consciousness Month

National Pediculosis Prevention Month/Head Lice Prevention Month

National Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month

National Pet Insurance Month

National Preparedness Month

National Recovery Month

National Save a Tiger Month

National Service Dog Month

National Sewing Month

National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

National Suicide Prevention Month

National Velociraptor Awareness Month

National Yoga Awareness Month

Newborn Screening Awareness Month

Oddfellows Friendship Month

Organic September

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Pain Awareness Month

Pet Sitter Education Month

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Awareness Month

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Responsible Dog Ownership Month

Reye's Syndrome Awareness Month

Rule of Law Month

Save Your Photos Month

Self Improvement Month

Sexual Health Month

Sourdough September

Sports Eye Safety Month

Urology Awareness Month

Vascular Disease Awareness Month

World Alzheimer's Month

World Animal Remembrance Month A

World Candle Month

World Fun Fair Month

