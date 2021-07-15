September 11th - 20 Years of Remembrance

Osborne Mint is privileged and honored to release the “September 11th 20 Year Remembrance” one ounce, silver collectible round memorializing the tragic events of “9/11” 2001.

The front of the one-ounce pure silver collectible round: September 11th 20 Year Remembrance – memorializing the terrorist events of September 11, 2001 - showing the remains of the partially collapsed North Tower at ground zero, honorably draped in the presence of the American bald eagle and countered by the American flag. The 9/11 date and the words 20th Anniversary are minted on the face and the foreground shows an earthmover clearing the rubble. #OsborneMint #USA #911memorial #911 #WTC | www.OsborneMint.com

The front of the one-ounce pure silver collectible round: September 11th 20 Year Remembrance – memorializing the terrorist events of September 11, 2001 - showing the remains of the partially collapsed North Tower at ground zero, honorably draped in the presence of the American bald eagle and countered by the American flag. The 9/11 date and the words 20th Anniversary are minted on the face and the foreground shows an earthmover clearing the rubble. #OsborneMint #USA #911memorial #911 #WTC | www.OsborneMint.com

The page turn reverse of the collectible hosts the fully unfurled American flag, wings of the eagle, a shield outfitted with stars and stripes, a banner displaying USA, the classic Osborne Mint stamp signifying quality, authenticity and artisanship along with “.999 Fine Silver” and “One Troy Ounce.” #OsborneMint #USA #911memorial #911 #WTC | www.OsborneMint.com

The page turn reverse of the collectible hosts the fully unfurled American flag, wings of the eagle, a shield outfitted with stars and stripes, a banner displaying USA, the classic Osborne Mint stamp signifying quality, authenticity and artisanship along with “.999 Fine Silver” and “One Troy Ounce.” #OsborneMint #USA #911memorial #911 #WTC | www.OsborneMint.com

Cincinnati, Ohio, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saturday, September 11, 2021 will mark the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in America’s history. On that date twenty years ago, terrorists attacked both our country and the American way of life. Osborne Mint has crafted the September 11th 20 Year Remembrance solid silver round to honor and remember those that lost their lives on that day.

Founded in 1835, Osborne Mint is the oldest privately owned and operated mint in America. During their tenure, Osborne Mint has struck commemorative rounds for presidents, challenge coins for all service branches and a plethora of collectible rounds in remembrance and celebration of historic events.

On that fateful Tuesday twenty years ago, America lost nearly 3,000 lives. The terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners: two were flown into the World Trade Center in New York City, one into the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and another plane downed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. These actions solidified the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack as the deadliest aggression on American soil in history.

Story continues

“As we pass the duty of remembering this tragedy to the next generations, it should be as a source of pride that we not only share the tragic events of that day and the numerous repercussions, but also pay tribute to all those passed and honor those that came together in support of one another. It is my sincere hope that this collectible initiates conversation, by commemorating all those that lost their lives that fateful day.” stated Gibson Olpp, Marketing Manager, Osborne Mint.

Osborne Mint commissioned the exclusive, limited edition, one troy ounce, .999 fine silver collectible round September 11th 20 Year Remembrance to honor all the innocent lives that were lost and the numerous families that were altered forever. The face of the round shows the remains of the partially collapsed North Tower at ground zero, honorably draped in the presence of the American bald eagle and countered by the American flag. The 9/11 date and the words 20th Anniversary are minted on the face of this collectible. The foreground shows an earthmover clearing the rubble, signifying America’s relentless desire to not give up and push through. The entire piece depicts how, as a nation, we came together and refused to lose hope.



The Americana of the coin’s reverse hosts the fully unfurled American flag, wings of the eagle, a shield outfitted with stars and stripes and a banner displaying USA. The page turned stuck round also shows the classic Osborne Mint stamp signifying quality, authenticity and artisanship along with “.999 Fine Silver” and “One Troy Ounce.” The September 11th 20 Year Remembrance solid silver commemorative round also hosts reeded edges and comes packaged in an individually packaged protective plastic capsule.

The silver version of the September 11th 20 Year Remembrance is available exclusively at Osborne Mint’s Shop The Mint ecommerce website – www.Shop-The-Mint.com.

Select distributors will feature a .999 pure copper, 1 AVDP ounce version of this collectible, with the same inspiration and mastery of the silver piece. These distributors include: JM Bullion, SD Bullion, Bullion Shark, and Hero Bullion.

Osborne Mint products are proudly made in the USA and every purchase of an Osborne Mint product supports American jobs.

###

About Osborne Mint: www.OsborneMint.com / #OsborneMint

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coin, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses the development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds, bars and coins. Every Osborne Mint product is manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectible rounds annually and circulates them to the public through certified distributors. Now one can purchase collectibles direct from Osborne Mint through their e-commerce portal (Shop-The-Mint.com). Featured collections include: designs by Lisa Parker, Anne Stokes’ Dragons, The Galaxies and Nebulae, The Fight for Freedom’s Sake, The American Legacy Collection and the NEW Cryptid Creature Series and The NEW Alien Series. Gold plate, fine silver, copper and brass collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.” – Art Belongs on a Coin

Stay in the know, follow our hashtag: #OsborneMint

For more information on Osborne Mint visit our website: www.OsborneMint.com

Attachments

CONTACT: Gibson Olpp Osborne Mint 513.681.5424 olpp_gibson@osbornecoin.com



