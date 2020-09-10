September 10, 2020: Top headlines of the day

These news items were widely covered and consumed on Thursday across various media platforms. Do scroll through our daily news wrap:

(Photo by Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Rafale induction message to those challenging sovereignty: Rajnath Singh

"This induction is important considering the kind of atmosphere at our borders or should I say the kind of atmosphere created at our borders," Singh said at the ceremony on Thursday.

Serum Institute puts India trials of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on hold

We are reviewing the situation and pausing India trials," Serum said in a brief statement.

India reports record daily jump of 95,735 coronavirus cases

Infections are growing faster in India than anywhere else in the world and the United States is the only nation worse affected.

‘No business as usual till LAC peace restored’: India to China

In the run-up to the meeting in Moscow, China opened up another front in the South bank of Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh.

North Bank of Pangong Tso 'peaceful' after days of India-China tension

About 1,500-2,000 Chinese troops are occupying the ridge at finger 3. India has also deployed equal numbers.

Matter with Kangana is over, she is welcome to live in Mumbai: Sanjay Raut

He also said that she was not threatened by him or Shiv Sena in the past.

Sanjay Jha column: India is adrift and the BJP’s incompetence is to blame

A miasma of despair hangs over India like a ballooning nuclear cloud as it drifts to where no one knows.

Bengal govt has 'anti-Hindu' mindset: JP Nadda

BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

Top 10 Indian cities reeling under coronavirus pandemic

The national capital and the financial capital of India, Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, have maintained the top slot in the number of Covid-19 cases in terms of daily count.

Bad day at the office: Lowest IPL totals

Here's a look at the ten lowest scores ever recorded in the history of the T20 league.

