Sept. 11, 2001 was my first day as a House page. I remember the excitement, then the terror

Few days go by when I don’t look at my life and think that all of it — the two kids I have with my husband, my career, my experiences — is a miracle.

It still takes my breath away that I graduated from high school and college, met my husband, and had a son and a daughter because a group of heroes, strangers to one another, boldly took action to save their fellow citizens on Sept. 11, 2001.

I was a 17-year-old high school student, starting my first day as a House page in the U.S. Capitol. The excitement of that day for us, the pages at the Capitol, turned to terror as two airplanes hit the World Trade Center buildings and then another slammed into the Pentagon.

People in the Capitol that morning had the horrifying realization that another plane could be headed toward us.

What we didn't know then was that 40 passengers and crew members on board United Flight 93 were quickly forming a plan in the sky above western Pennsylvania.

Their plane had been hijacked, and through phone calls they made in the back of the aircraft, they found out that other hijacked planes had been weaponized. They took a vote and agreed to storm the cockpit.

Experts now agree that the target of the Flight 93 hijackers was the U.S. Capitol. And they could have succeeded in destroying our seat of democracy and killing hundreds of people on Capitol Hill.

But, with the Boeing 757 less than 18 minutes away from Washington, D.C., the passengers and crew members made a decisive move against the hijackers.

They did something unfathomable that morning in acting despite what must have been incalculable fear.

And because they showed the highest form of courage, they stopped the terrorists’ efforts to destroy the Capitol. Their plane crashed into an open field near Shanksville, Penn., with no survivors. Today, the site of that crash is the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Heroism not fully recognized

Twenty years later, we still have not given these extraordinary people the recognition they should receive. Of all the stories from 9/11, the heroism over the skies of Pennsylvania gets the least attention.

But those 40 heroes deserve every American’s praise. We should all understand the history of their bravery. Sadly, few schools teach the topic of Flight 93, even though what they did for our country is no less than the actions of many other historical figures we venerate and learn about.

My children know their names and understand the sacrifice they made. I tell them we must always honor their lives as Americans, but also as a family that owes its existence in part to them.

Our appreciation shouldn’t end with the passengers and crew members; their families also deserve our respect. In the military, Gold Star Families are the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a conflict. It provides a way of honoring people. A similar designation should be created for the Flight 93 families. Their loved ones also were called to duty for our country.

I am not alone among the former pages who feel this way. Some of us wrote to the families of the Flight 93 passengers and crew members shortly after the crash and expressed our gratitude, not knowing what else to do.

Pages stay in touch 20 years later

Many of us from that class of pages are still in touch and have visited the memorial. We have married, had children, gone on with our lives since that fateful day. Yet the bond of 9/11 keeps us together.

We understand that sometimes one’s fate is in the hands of others. Ours will always be tied with the passengers and crew members of Flight 93.

I also can’t help thinking their story is what we need these days in our country to bring us all together. On that plane, no one cared which political party anyone was part of. Those 40 individuals were of different countries, religions, races and sexual orientations. They supported each other and together, quickly, decided to take action to stop those who would attack our Capitol, our country.

We owe it to them to live a better life, sustain one another and be thankful. And living in gratitude means remembering.

Nicole Eickhoff is a former board member of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial.

