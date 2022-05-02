Sepsis Diagnostics: Global Markets

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: The current report provides detailed exposure to the sepsis diagnostic market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of sepsis diagnostics, as well as a detailed analysis of market drivers, challenges and opportunities.

New York, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sepsis Diagnostics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272716/?utm_source=GNW


The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market shares for key market players.It details the market share of sepsis diagnostics based on technology type, product, diagnostic method and pathogen type.

The report includes company profiles of the key players, with detailed information regarding their business segments, financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also provides the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market.

The regional market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the world. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 as the historic year and 2020 as the base year, with a forecast for 2026.

Report Includes:
- 35 data tables and 15 additional tables
- An updated overview of the global sepsis diagnostics market
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the global market size for sepsis diagnostics, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology type, diagnostic method, test type, pathogen, end user and geographic region
- Highlights the current and future market potential of sepsis diagnostics along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the market
- Identification of promising new products and technologies still in the development and assess the probability that they will be commercialized successfully in the next five years
- Discussion of the COVID-19 implications on the market for sepsis clinical diagnostics and research studies
- Information pertaining to the companies best positioned to meet this demand owing to their proprietary technologies, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other strategic alliances
- Insight into the recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, product launch strategies and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bruker Corp., Roche Diagnostics Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary:
Sepsis is a life-threatening conditionmarked by severe organ dysfunction.According to theWorld Health Organization’s (WHO) GlobalReport on the Epidemiology and Burden of Sepsis, therewere 49 million cases and 11 million sepsis-related deaths in 2017, accounting for nearly 20% of all annual global deaths.

Sepsis is considered as the common pathway to death for severaldiseases, including infectious diseases.In the recent report on sepsis, the WHO observed that even non-communicable or chronic diseases and injuries can also lead to sepsis.

Studies indicate that the incidence of sepsis is increasing, but the mortality rate is decreasing.The burden of the disease, however, is very high in low-and middleincome countrieswith poor healthcare infrastructures.

Elderly patients, neonates and immunocompromised patients are at high risk of sepsis.

Sepsis is also associatedwith high economic burden and is the most expensive condition forhospitalized patients. For this reason, theWHO andWorld Health Assembly (WHA) have adopted a resolution in 2017 to improve, prevent, diagnose andmanage sepsis.

There is no specific laboratory test to diagnose sepsis. The current diagnosis is based on various technologies, including microbiological tests,moleculardiagnostics and biomarkers.Microbiological tests are the most preferredmethod. Despite advances in the molecular diagnostic methods, blood culture is considered the gold standard for the diagnosis of sepsis.Molecular techniques have been limited due to high cost and the need for a skilled workforce.Microbial identification is restricted to the specified panels used in the technique. The blood culture method has both advantages and limitations. Blood cultures are time consuming and may result in false negatives. It is for this reason that there is
high need for a rapid and accurate diagnostic method. Thus, there is scope forpoint-of-care tests that would be helpful in bedside sepsis diagnosis. Rapid diagnosis and early treatment lead to betterpatient outcomes, with survival rates are as high as 80%. Delay in diagnosis also leads to increased risk of antimicrobial resistance, as patientswith sepsis are initially startedwith antimicrobials. It is based on the culture results that physicians start with targeted antimicrobials and look into escalation or deescalation of the ongoing antimicrobial therapy.

Thus, increasing prevalence, awareness and various government initiativeswill lead to growth in the sepsis diagnostic market.The market has also witnessed technologicaladvancementswith novel instruments that usewhole blood fordetection and do not rely on positive blood cultures.

Research is also focused on studying the benefit of biomarker combinations, as each biomarker represents a different aspect of sepsis andwould help in early detection. Research is focused on microfluidics, machine learning and artificial intelligence tools for rapid diagnosis.

The global market for sepsis diagnosticswas estimated to be REDACTED in 2020, and the market is expected to increase to nearly REDACTED through 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period.Majorplayers in the market include BioMerieux, Becton, Dickinson and Company, DanaherCorporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, T2 Biosystems, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, BrukerCorporation, Abbott Laboratories and Immunexpress.

In this report, the market is segmented based on technology, product,method, test, pathogen, end user and region. The North Americanmarket currently holds the highestmarket share, followed by Europe.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272716/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Flames vs. Stars

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canadian women down Honduras to reach quarterfinals of CONCACAF U-17 Championship

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Rosa Maalouf scored three goals and Canada rallied in the second half to dispatch a stubborn Honduran side 4-1 in round-of-16 play Sunday at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. The 15-year-old from Ottawa raised her tournament total to nine goals. Honduras opened the scoring on a wet afternoon and soggy pitch at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez and proved to be a handful in the first half. The favoured Canadians showed more purpose in the second half, pu

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Unbeaten Montreal fighter Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse confident ahead of UFC debut

    With a UFC contract under his belt and a hamburger named after him, unbeaten Montreal welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse is already making his mark. Lainesse, with former UFC contender Patrick (The Predator) Cote in his corner, won his way into the UFC with a 97-second knockout on Dana White's Contender Series in November. Now the two look to continue their winning ways Saturday on a televised Fight Night card in Las Vegas where Lainesse (8-0-0) makes his UFC debut against American (Gifted

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.