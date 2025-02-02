Sepp Straka is having his own flu-game at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The flu is ravaging numerous places across the United States, including the PGA Tour.

A handful of players have withdrawn from events the last couple weeks because of sickness, including Ludvig Aberg this week, who held the first-round lead last week at the Farmers Insurance Open before dealing with flu-like symptoms the final three days and slowly dropping down the leaderboard.

This week, the guy on top of the leaderboard, Sepp Straka, is having his own flu game.

"Battled some flu symptoms out there most of the week," Straka said Saturday after his 2-under 70 that gives him a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry with 18 holes to play. "Yeah, honestly, the pro-am format might have helped me the first two days, it was kind of a slow round so I could kind of take my time and save some energy. Yeah, definitely feeling a little bit fatigued, but honestly with these conditions, even if I was 100 percent, I would be feeling a little bit fatigued."

Straka is in pole position at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, sitting at 16 under.

If he's able to hold off the field and the flu, he'll pick up his fourth PGA Tour victory and second in as many starts. Straka won the American Express two weeks ago.

"It's a very packed leaderboard and it's going to take a great round tomorrow," Straka said. "Really just looking forward to the challenge tomorrow on one of my favorite golf courses."

To follow live updates from the final round, click here.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Sepp Straka battling flu at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am while winning