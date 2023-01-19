Sephora's First UK Location Is Opening Sooner Than You Think

Sephora just confirmed that it'll be opening its first-ever London store later this year, and we couldn't be more excited if we tried.

The brand recently announced its return to the U.K. through a new website which allowed consumers in the country to shop to their heart's content, and hinted at the fact that a physical location may be next in line. Since then, beauty fans have been eagerly anticipating the cult-loved retailer's next move and at long last, we finally have the details.

Set to open in Westfield London, the new store will allow fans the chance to shop viral brands like Tarte Cosmetics, Fenty Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs and even Makeup by Mario products -- aka the man responsible for the majority of Kim Kardashian's biggest beauty looks. Alongside its impressive roster of brands, Sephora's store will also include the brand's own collection, known for its affordable sheet masks, skincare and makeup offering.

Sephora's new U.K. location will open in March 2023. Stay tuned for more details.

