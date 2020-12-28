Sephora is taking an additional 20% off all sale items, but only for a few more days
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
The best part about shopping after the holidays is the epic sales. Seriously, the holiday and Christmas craze is behind you, and you can finally search for good deals without feeling rushed to buy the first thing you see. Well, Sephora is keeping the holiday cheer going.
Between Dec. 26 – Jan. 1, Sephora is offering an additional 20 percent off all sale items with the code ‘MAJORSALE.â€™ Currently, there are dozens of marked-down beauty products you can grab with an additional 20 percent off (not to mention the points you gain if you’re a Beauty Insider). From fragrances to eyeshadows, hair tools to the best of skincare, you’re sure to find some good stuff.
Did we mention how perfect this sale is if you’re still trying to scratch some names off your holiday shopping list? You can’t go wrong with beauty products already under the $20 mark; the additional savings seal the deal.
However, don’t wait too long before stocking up. Many items are already going out of stock, and you only have until Friday, Jan. 1, to save. So get to shopping!
Shop: Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick, $9 (Orig. $18)
Credit: Sephora
Shop: Hotsy Totsy Skin, $14 (Orig. $16)
Credit: Sephora
Shop: Fresh Day & Night Cleansing Duo, $19 (Orig. $22)
Credit: Sephora
Shop: Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Moisture from Head to Toe Set, $33.50 (Orig. $44)
Credit: Sephora
