Sephora’s Shockingly Good Pre-Cyber Monday Sale Has a Shopper-Favorite Moisturizer for 67% Off — Until Tonight

Hurry and save on skincare from First Aid Beauty, Dr. Jart, and more before the discounts end soon.

Historically, Sephora’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are not substantial since the retailer hosts its major Beauty Insider savings event earlier in the fall. This year, however, that has changed. While doing my own holiday shopping, I instinctively ended up on Sephora’s website, where I was pleasantly surprised to find dozens of 50 percent (or more) discounts on skincare, makeup, and more beauty deals from top brands.

But unlike many other sales where the same products remain discounted for the duration of Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Sephora’s deals change every day — so if you see one of your favorites marked down, don’t hesitate to buy it. And one standout deal worth your attention today is half-off Dr. Jart’s Ceramidin Moisturizer.

Shop now: $24 (Originally $48); sephora.com

An ultra-firming and hydrating moisturizer, the ceramide-rich formula can even help improve the skin barrier — and the current $24 price is the lowest I’ve ever seen it. It has a collective 4.5-star rating from more than 2,000 Sephora shoppers, including fans who say it’s a “ game changer” for their skin.

One shopper said that it “starts off thick, then melts into your skin so beautifully, but with no oily residue,” adding that it “gives a healthy glow.” Others wrote that it’s great for “sensitive and dry skin,” oily complexions, and “acne-prone” skin.

Normally $48, it's “pricey but worth it,” shoppers say, and since it’s currently half-off, now’s a great time to replenish your supply or try this beloved product. It’s a gentle yet nourishing formula that plays well with any skincare routine, but especially those full of active ingredients like retinol and vitamin C that are in need of a soothing addition.

Shop now: $26 (Originally $52); sephora.com

If you’re looking for a moisturizer with anti-aging benefits, there’s also IT Cosmetics’ Confidence in a Cream Moisturizer, which taps hyaluronic acid, collagen, niacinamide, and peptides to target a slew of common skincare concerns. Along with providing long-lasting hydration, the potent formula reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while making skin feel firmer overall.

It’s a tall order, but thousands of Sephora shoppers back up the claims. One person said it makes their face “feel so soft and look glowy” and that it’s “helped with the appearance of fine lines.” Others concur that you’ll see improvements in your skin with regular use. “I noticed plumper and firmer skin within the first few days. Within two weeks I noticed less visible wrinkles around my eyes and a more even skin tone, along with less visible necklines and more radiant, hydrated skin,” another said.





Shop now: $15 (Originally $46); sephora.com

And arguably the best deal you’ll find all weekend is a whopping 67 percent off the 8-ounce bottle of First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream. Our favorite fragrance-free moisturizer for sensitive skin, the heavily hydrating formula is also beloved by thousands of reviewers for its ability to soothe and lock in moisture on extra dry, irritated, or itchy skin. One shopper said they “cannot live without” the Ultra Repair Cream because it’s one of the only products that works on their “extremely sensitive, eczema-prone skin.” This rare discount is your chance to snag the gentle repairing moisturizer for just $15 before the price goes back up in a few hours.

Get these moisture-sealing products — plus more anti-aging and makeup finds, below — for more than half-off before Sephora’s surprisingly good early Cyber Monday deals end tonight.

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream

Shop now: $33 (Originally $65); sephora.com



Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel

Shop now: $74 (Originally $98); sephora.com



Kate Somerville Retinol Try Me Kit

Shop now: $44 (Originally $59); sephora.com



Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

Shop now: $33 (Originally $65); sephora.com



Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara

Shop now: $14 (Originally $27); sephora.com

Shop More Early Cyber Monday Deals:

