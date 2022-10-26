Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sephora dropped hundreds of beauty gift sets before the major holiday sale

Sarah Weldon
·5 min read

There's nothing better than opening a shiny new beauty gift set during the holidays, right? Even if it's a gift for yourself —well, mostly because it's a gift for yourself.

As professional shopping experts (and deal hunters), we're spreading the news that Sephora has already dropped its beauty gift sets for the 2022 holiday season. ICYMI, the beauty retailer releases hundreds of unreal value sets featuring its most popular products every year. This year's most wild Sephora deals feature a set of LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Masks for less than $20, as well as three Too Faced eye and face palettes for $54 that are worth a whopping $309.

The beauty retailer is also holding its massive semi-annual Sephora Holiday Savings Event. From Oct. 28 through Nov. 7, Beauty Insider members can take advantage of up to 30% off at Sephora and Sephora.com. It's kind of the perfect storm of beauty sales, right?

Since we're all about getting the most value for your money when it comes to viral beauty, we've curated a list of the best beauty gift sets from Sephora to shop during the Sephora Holiday Savings Event. You can bet your entire holiday shopping budget that we're buying most (read: all) of these too.

Best Beauty Gift Sets

  1. Best Overall: Sephora Favorites Ultimate Holiday Hair Hydration, $39 ($109 value)

  2. Best Skin Care: Youth To The People The Youth System, $55 ($76 value)

  3. Best Makeup: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set, $30 (Orig. $40)

  4. Best Hair Care: Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Strength + Repair Solutions Set, $79 ($107 value)

  5. Best Body Care: Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats Body Care Set, $68 ($97 value)

  6. Best Fragrance: Sephora Favorites Holiday Perfume Sampler Set, $72 (Orig. $117)

  7. Best Splurge: Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long, $599 ($640 value)

  8. Best $30 and Under: Summer Fridays On Cloud Nine Minis Set, $30 ($43 value)

  9. Best Clean Beauty: Biossance Rapid Radiance Set, $35 ($85 value)

  10. Best for a Night of Self Care: Dr. Jart+ 10 Mask Must-Haves, $68 ($101 value)

  11. Best Beauty Tool: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Turn Your Glow On FaceWare Pro Set, $435 ($609 value)

If you're ready to get your holiday shopping out of the way and crush the gift-giving game this year, we have your back. Scroll down for more detailed descriptions of our favorite Sephora beauty gift sets for you and your loved ones.

1. Best Overall: Sephora Favorites Ultimate Holiday Hair Hydration, $39 ($109 value)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$39 $109 at Sephora

What's Inside: This special-edition Sephora Favorites hair set is only available once a year and includes all of Sephora‘s most Luxurious Hair Treatments at a huge discount. It includes favorites from Olaplex, Ouai, Briogeo and even a full-size amika The Kure Intense Bond Repair Hair Mask.

Savings: $70

2. Best Skin Care: Youth To The People The Youth System, $55 ($76 value)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$55 $76 at Sephora

What’s Inside: A set of six pro-grade vegan minis stacked with superfood antioxidants to clean pores, exfoliate, hydrate and visibly brighten and firm for optimal skin health.

Savings: $21

3. Best Makeup: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 3 Piece Set, $30 (Orig. $40)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$30 $40 at Sephora

What’s Inside: A gift-worthy, limited edition trio of best-selling Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes for a festive, rosy flush you’ll love.

Savings: $10

4. Best Hair Care: Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair!™ Strength + Repair Solutions Set, $79 ($107 value)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$79 $107 at Sephora

What's Inside: Nourish your hair back to health with this five-piece set of Briogeo's super popular Don't Despair, Repair!™ line.

Savings: $12

5. Best Body Care: Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Beats Body Care Set, $68 ($97 value)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$68 $97 at Sephora

What’s Inside: The award-winning Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream, moisturizing body wash, body scrub and fragrance mist — all with the iconic Cheirosa ’62 scent.

Savings: $29

6. Best Fragrance: Sephora Favorites Holiday Perfume Sampler Set, $72 (Orig. $117)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$72 $117 at Sephora

What’s Inside: Perfectly giftable, this set comes with 14 sample-size fragrances ranging from fruity florals to warm and sweet gourmands. Choose your favorite, and then take the included scent certificate to any U.S. Sephora store or Sephora.com to redeem for a full-size version of your favorite featured fragrance at no extra cost.

Savings: $45

7. Best Splurge: Dyson Special Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long, $599 ($640 value)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$599 $640 at Sephora

What’s Inside: The new Dyson Airwrap multi-styler in a limited edition color, a Dyson-designed travel pouch and leather presentation case.

Savings: $41

8. Best $30 and Under: Summer Fridays On Cloud Nine Minis Set, $30 ($43 value)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$30 $43 at Sephora

What’s Inside: A set of bestsellers that includes the Jet Lag Mask and the Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream with a limited-edition terry cloth scrunchie.

Savings: $13

Best Clean Beauty: Biossance Rapid Radiance Set, $35 ($85 value)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$35 $85 at Sephora

What’s Inside: An essential set of best-selling treatments packed with powerful ingredients to reveal your most radiant, resilient skin.

Savings: $50

10. Best for a Night of Self Care: Dr. Jart+ 10 Mask Must-Haves, $68 ($101 value)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$68 $101 at Sephora

What’s Inside: Ten Korean skincare masks for 10 different concerns — keep them for yourself, stuff them in stockings or gift them to friends.

Savings: $33

11. Best Beauty Tool: Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Turn Your Glow On FaceWare Pro Set, $435 ($609 value)

Credit: Sephora
Credit: Sephora

$435 $609 at Sephora

What’s Inside: The award-winning FaceWare Pro LED Light Mask, a full-size moisturizer and a full-size retinol formula, plus five treatments of Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel for visibly brighter, smoother skin.

Savings: $174

