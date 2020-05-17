Sephora Just Added an Anti-Aging Serum from the Skincare Brand Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen Both Love

Even though I will always love the brick-and-mortar Sephora shopping experience — what can compare to wandering the aisles, spritzing a little texturizing spray in my hair here, dabbing some lip color over there? — there are some definite pros to shopping the beauty retailer online. For starters, it’s your only option right now during the current coronavirus pandemic, but secondly, you usually get more free samples as a Beauty Insider when you shop Sephora online (life hack!).

Another reason the online Sephora experience makes shopping beauty and skincare must-haves a bit easier is that you can easily spot new offerings in the Just Arrived section and quickly incorporate them into your regimen. This week, Sephora blessed us skincare-enthused by finally adding a plethora of coveted products from celebrity esthetician Shani Darden. Shani Darden is one of the most trusted skincare experts to the stars, often posting skincare tutorials with Jessica Alba and photos of January Jones using her namesake line to Instagram. In the post, Jones is, of course, using Darden’s Retinol Reform anti-aging serum, which the skincare brand founder says “has become the go-to serum my clients swear by.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sephora

Buy It! Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform, $88; sephora.com

As Alba says in a video of her getting a facial from Darden, “retinol changed my life.” The A-list mom of three admits that the Hollywood facialist introduced her to retinol in the first place, which makes Sephora’s new addition of the Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform even more exciting — because it means we’re about to look as smooth and glowy as Alba herself (please, universe).

Even though this product is a recent addition to Sephora’s site, the anti-aging serum has already amassed nearly 20,000 “loves” and hundreds of rave reviews from Beauty Insiders who say it’s “worth every penny.” Happy shoppers credit the retinol and lactic acid (a powerful AHA chemical exfoliant) formula with smoothing congested areas of the face, reducing discoloration, and diminishing fine lines, all while remaining gentle and non-irritating on skin.

If you trust one person with your anti-aging retinol practice, let it be Darden — the retinol guru trusted by Jessica Alba, January Jones, Chrissy Teigen, and more fresh-faced celebrities. Sephora also just added her hyaluronic acid-rich cleanser, sake-based toner, and lightweight oil-free moisturizer if you want to complete your new-and-improved skincare routine once you've picked up your Retinol Reform.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.