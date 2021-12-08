Sephora Insiders can save 20% sitewide at this ultra-rare sale event

Save on everything from perfume to curling irons at Sephora's Beauty Insider sale.

Looking for the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life—or to pick up that skincare splurge you’ve had your eye on? Sephora has the deal for you—right now, the beauty specialists are offering a near-unheard of 20% off a one-time purchase on the site for Beauty Insiders.

Just in time to stock up on stocking stuffers, Sephora is offering all members of its Beauty Insiders program the 20% off one purchase (and 30% off Sephora collection as part of the Sephora sale) through Sunday, December 12 with the coupon code GIFTEASY. It's ultra rare that Sephora gives 20% off to every tier of Beauty Insiders customer—those deep discounts are usually reserved just for top-level loyalty program VIB ROUGE members. Signing up as a Beauty Insider is free: All you need to do is enter your name, e-mail address and zip code and then create a password. (Enter your birthday as well to get a gift each year!) All members earn 1 point for every dollar spent along with varying levels of discounts on seasonal savings events from 10% up to 20% off, along with free standard shipping on minimum order amounts online. (It's $50 for the free Insider tier.)

The 20% one-time use and 30% off all Sephora collection offers can't be stacked, but you're sure to find lots in either/or category. Plus, get free standard shipping with all orders when you use coupon code FREESHIP. The sale includes luxury brands like Mason Margiela, Dyson, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford, Gucci, Dior, La Mer, Armani Beauty, NARS, Lancôme, Clinique and Estée Lauder, and all of the other great brands that Sephora has to offer.

The cult favorite Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream can be got for $36

Not sure where to start? A cult favorite from Sephora, the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream is more than just a cute name: It's a product adored by beauty bloggers for its "warm and spicy" scent (think vanilla mixed with salted caramel and pistachio), quick absorption into the skin and the way it tightens and smooths skin. You can get a 240mL container for just $36 down from $45, saving you $9.

If hair care is your priority, we named the Bio Ionic GrapheneMX Professional Dryer the best overall hair dryer of 2021. With the deal, it's down from $245 to just $196, a savings of $49 using coupon code GIFTEASY. Not only did we find this model to be lightweight and able to dries hair completely in just five minutes (really!), it's also intuitive and quiet to use. This hair dryer thoroughly impressed our tester, and it also blew away (pun intended) our lab experts in their tests.

Check out some more great deals from the Sephora sale for Beauty Insiders.

The best deals at the Sephora sale

Olaplex's Hair Perfector is on sale starting at $22.40

