Sephora is having a super rare sale on its sale items—and the savings are huge

Sephora is known for a great many things. Great brands? Undoubtedly. A killer rewards program? Absolutely. But fabulous sale events? Not so much. Frankly, they're few and far between, and when they do come around, they often require membership to the store's Beauty Insider program, with the best discounts going to the store's highest-tier members. Right now, however, there's a huge sale happening at the store that everyone take can advantage of, making it one of the best we've seen all year.

Through Friday, January 1, shoppers can take 20% off their already discounted sale purchase with coupon code MAJORSALE at checkout. That means huge savings on tons of goodies from top-rated beauty brands, including Fenty Beauty, Clinique, Tarte, Living Proof, Lancôme, Peter Thomas Roth ... need we go on?

One top-rated pick that's selling fast is Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse mini gloss bomb set. Regularly $36 and on sale for $25.50, you can pick this four-piece collection up for just $20.40 with the MAJORSALE code. Including best-selling glosses in Cake Shake, Baby Brut, Taffy Tea$e and Ruby Milk that are designed to look great on any skin tone, this set has shoppers raving about its non-sticky formula and "juicy" glow.

Designer makeup, like this Lancôme Favorites gift set, regularly $139 and on sale for $96, also drop—this one falls to $76.80 with the code for a whopping 45% discount. With the backing of more than 2,500 Sephora shoppers, this five-piece collection is a solid investment that works for all skin types. You'll get a 1-ounce Advanced Génefique anti-aging face serum, a .5-ounce Advanced Génefique eye cream, a 6.7-ounce Tonique Confort toner, Monsier big mascara and a 4.2-ounce Bi-Facil double action eye makeup remover.

While these items may not ship in time for the big day, if you're looking to gift it by Christmas, you can reserve many online for same-day in-store pickup.

Keep reading to discover all the other top-rated sale buys you can find on the site now.

The best Sephora sale items to buy now

Makeup

You can get makeup for a steal at Sephora right now.

Skincare

This skincare set is 45% off.

