The Under-$50 Skin Care Finds To Get While Sephora Has Free Shipping

Did someone say skin care? Well, Sephora's got that in spades -- plus free shipping. (Photo: HuffPost)

With dry skin season almost over, you might be looking to get your skin glowing again. Goodbye, flaky faces.

You also might be finding it helpful to turn to some much-needed self-care these days (especially if you’ve run out of episodes of your current favorite show to binge). If you’re looking for skin care that’ll help you (and your face) unwind, we have some news for you: Sephora is currently offering free shipping on all orders, no minimum required, with code FREESHIP.

You usually have to spend $50 at Sephora to get free shipping.

Sephora said Monday in an email that it is closing all its retail stores in the U.S. and Canada through April 3, and will focus on online orders only through that time. The company said it would waive standard shipping fees until then, too.

Sephora also said it would continue to pay its employees during this closure.

In the spirit of free shipping, we’ve spotted skin care and self-care finds that you might just want to put on in your down time. And they’re all under $50.

Go ahead and snag a Gucci lipstick that one of our editors swears by. Or maybe an under-eye treatment from Kiehl’s that’s better than cucumber slices. Or a Sunday Riley cleansing balm that’s a fan-favorite.

Check out these top-rated self-care and skin care finds that are under $50:

Laneige Lavender Water Sleeping Mask

Tatcha The Serum Stick: Treatment & Touch Up Balm

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender

Briogeo B. Well Organic + Australian 100% Tea Tree Oil

Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser

Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Hyaluronate Serum

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Camo Drops SPF 44

Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Face Mask

Caudalie Grape Water

Mount Lai De-Puffing Jade Facial Roller

Farmacy Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser

Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Brightening Serum

Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner

Boscia Rosehip Omega Face Oil

Slip Silk Sleepmask

ORIGINS Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay

Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Crème

Philosophy Raspberry Sorbet

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

