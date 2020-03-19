The Under-$50 Skin Care Finds To Get While Sephora Has Free Shipping

Ambar Pardilla
HuffPost Life

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Did someone say skin care? Well, Sephora's got that in spades --&nbsp;<i> plus&nbsp;</i> free shipping. (Photo: HuffPost)
Did someone say skin care? Well, Sephora's got that in spades --  plus  free shipping. (Photo: HuffPost)

With dry skin season almost over, you might be looking to get your skin glowing again. Goodbye, flaky faces. 

You also might be finding it helpful to turn to some much-needed self-care these days (especially if you’ve run out of episodes of your current favorite show to binge). If you’re looking for skin care that’ll help you (and your face) unwind, we have some news for you: Sephora is currently offering free shipping on all orders, no minimum required, with code FREESHIP

You usually have to spend $50 at Sephora to get free shipping. 

Sephora said Monday in an email that it is closing all its retail stores in the U.S. and Canada through April 3, and will focus on online orders only through that time. The company said it would waive standard shipping fees until then, too.  

Sephora also said it would continue to pay its employees during this closure.

Sephora is closing all its retail stores in the U.S. and Canada through April 3, and will focus on online orders only through that time. The company said it would waive standard shipping fees until then, too.&nbsp;&nbsp; (Photo: wdstock via Getty Images)
Sephora is closing all its retail stores in the U.S. and Canada through April 3, and will focus on online orders only through that time. The company said it would waive standard shipping fees until then, too.   (Photo: wdstock via Getty Images)

In the spirit of free shipping, we’ve spotted skin care and self-care finds that you might just want to put on in your down time. And they’re all under $50. 

Go ahead and snag a Gucci lipstick that one of our editors swears by. Or maybe an under-eye treatment from Kiehl’s that’s better than cucumber slices. Or a Sunday Riley cleansing balm that’s a fan-favorite.  

Check out these top-rated self-care and skin care finds that are under $50:

Laneige Lavender Water Sleeping Mask

<a href="https://fave.co/2tgXaPL" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $25 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $25 at Sephora</a>.
Tatcha The Serum Stick: Treatment & Touch Up Balm

<a href="https://fave.co/3d9RwRN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $48 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $48 at Sephora</a>.
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

<a href="https://fave.co/33vUZFD" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $10 or $30, depending on the size, at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $10 or $30, depending on the size, at Sephora</a>.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender

<a href="https://fave.co/2UkdKYy" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $7 or $12, depending on the size, at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $7 or $12, depending on the size, at Sephora</a>.
Briogeo B. Well Organic + Australian 100% Tea Tree Oil

<a href="https://fave.co/2IYFzAw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $32 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $32 at Sephora</a>.
Sunday Riley Ceramic Slip Cleanser

<a href="https://fave.co/3daSbSZ" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $35 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $35 at Sephora</a>.
Skinfix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Hyaluronate Serum

<a href="https://fave.co/391OsnB" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $50 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $50 at Sephora</a>.
Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Camo Drops SPF 44

<a href="https://fave.co/2whlsdW" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $46 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $46 at Sephora</a>.
Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Face Mask

<a href="https://fave.co/2DV2Osw" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $49 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $49 at Sephora</a>.
Caudalie Grape Water

<a href="https://fave.co/391vKw0'" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $10 or $18, depending on the size, at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $10 or $18, depending on the size, at Sephora</a>.
Mount Lai De-Puffing Jade Facial Roller

<a href="https://fave.co/2xPT6Ik" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $34 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $34 at Sephora</a>.
Farmacy Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser

<a href="https://fave.co/3d9U1DF" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $28 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $28 at Sephora</a>.
Glow Recipe Pineapple-C Brightening Serum

<a href="https://fave.co/2WoX98H" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $49 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $49 at Sephora</a>.
Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner

<a href="https://fave.co/3a3vkXl" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $25 or $45, depending on the size, at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $25 or $45, depending on the size, at Sephora</a>.
Boscia Rosehip Omega Face Oil

<a href="https://fave.co/3a6hcg8" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $42 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $42 at Sephora</a>.
Slip Silk Sleepmask

<a href="https://fave.co/2WqzHb2" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $50 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $50 at Sephora</a>.
ORIGINS Original Skin Retexturizing Mask with Rose Clay

<a href="https://fave.co/38XmJ7v" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $13 or $26, depending on the size, at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $13 or $26, depending on the size, at Sephora</a>.
Herbivore Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Crème

<a href="https://fave.co/392yObx" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $48 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $48 at Sephora</a>.
Philosophy Raspberry Sorbet

<a href="https://fave.co/2UjfSjq" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $18 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $18 at Sephora</a>.
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

<a href="https://fave.co/3a3UK7c" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Find it for $7 at Sephora" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Find it for $7 at Sephora</a>.
