Sephora Canada Amplifies Indigenous Voices with its First-ever National Indigenous History Month Campaign

Featuring an entirely Indigenous cast and crew, the campaign showcases the beauty that lives in the stories, traditions and truths of Indigenous Peoples.

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - This June, Sephora Canada reveals its first-ever National Indigenous History Month Campaign, to amplify the voices of Indigenous Peoples in Canada, while paying homage to their knowledge, wisdom, diverse strengths, and teachings. The next evolution of Sephora Canada's We Belong to Something Beautiful brand platform, the campaign is rooted in celebrating diversity and highlighting local Canadian collaborators' authentic untold stories.

The campaign launch video features a wide array of Indigenous talent, including two new collaborators: Montreal-based proud Inuk throat singer, Shina Novalinga, and Winnipeg-based Nehinaw content creator and changemaker, Michelle Chubb. These new Indigenous collaborators' voices are featured in two additional videos dedicated to their stories. All campaign video content will be showcased across Sephora Canada's digital platforms with images of Novalinga and Chubb also appearing across the retailer's full fleet of over 80 stores.

"Sephora Canada is committed to using our platform to amplify the voices of Indigenous Peoples across Canada," says Deborah Neff, SVP Marketing, Sephora Canada. "Through this campaign, we want to showcase the stories of these Indigenous collaborators to let all Indigenous communities across the nation know that they are beautiful and belong in our Sephora Canada stores, in our offices, and in the beauty community."

To authentically represent Indigenous Peoples, Sephora Canada leaned on the support of Indigenous partners, not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well. From wardrobe and styling to the campaign videographer and campaign photographer, Sephora Canada exclusively partnered with Indigenous talent for the production of this campaign. Anishinaabekwe Artist, Activist and previous Sephora Canada collaborator, Sarain Fox, not only narrates the campaign launch video but also stepped into a new integral role as Campaign Advisor, consulting the retailer throughout the creative process.

"Sephora Canada stepped aside to let Indigenous people lead the development of this campaign. They allowed us to tell our own stories and gave us a platform and the support to do it our way," says Sarain Fox. "We had a strong circle of Indigenous creative energy throughout this process and the Sephora Canada team formed a larger circle around us, reinforcing that we belong".

To ensure the development and end result of the campaign remained true to the Indigenous experience, an Internal Advisory Circle of Indigenous Sephora Canada Beauty Advisors supported the campaign, with an Indigenous Beauty Advisor working as makeup artist for the shoots. Before starting work on the campaign, Sephora Canada also engaged prior Beauty Insider Charity Rewards partner, Indspire, to provide a Truth and Reconciliation Workshop for all Sephora Canada employees working on the campaign, members of Sephora Canada's executive team, and the leaders of its recently established Diversity and Inclusion Council.

"Through our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, Sephora Canada is committed to creating meaningful impact amongst our clients, communities, and employees," says Debbie McDowell, Director of Communications & Social Impact, Sephora Canada. "We have a responsibility to elevate diverse voices and stories in recognition of National Indigenous History Month; with the determination to drive change and contribute long-term beyond this month."

In line with this goal, Sephora Canada is matching donations up to $25,000 for its June Charity Rewards partner, 2-Spirited People of 1st Nations. To support employees, Sephora Canada created an Indigenous Learning and Land Acknowledgement Guide for its Head Office and Store Leadership teams, while providing additional educational tools and resources to foster learning and cultural competency for store employees.

Sephora Canada is also proud to announce that local Indigenous beauty brand, Cheekbone Beauty, will be launching on Sephora.ca in the next year. This announcement comes shortly after the retailer made a new Canadian commitment to the Fifteen Percent Pledge to dedicate 25 per cent of its brand offering to BIPOC-owned brands by 2026.

Canadians are invited to follow @SephoraCanada to see additional Indigenous stories unfold throughout the month of June. Further details about Sephora Canada's ongoing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion journey are available at Sephora.ca/diversity-and-inclusion.

Sephora Canada National Indigenous History Month Campaign Credits

On-Set Production Team:

Campaign Advisor: Sarain Fox

Photographer: Billie Chiasson

Videographer: Sean Stiller

Wardrobe Stylist: Scott Wabano

Wardrobe Assistant: Claudia Skunk

Makeup Artist: Jessica Solorzano-Vincent

Hair Stylists:

Deandra Wells

Israel Garcia

Music:

A Tribe Called Red

Cris Derksen

Featured Indigenous Talent:

Michelle Chubb @indigenous_baddie

Shina Novalinga @shinanova

Sarain Fox @sarainfox

James Jones @notoriouscree

Shayla Stonechild @shayla0h

Tia Wood @tiamiscihk

Delainee Tootoosis @delantoinetootoosis

Lesley Hampton @lesley_hampton

With gratitude to:

The Sephora Canada Internal Indigenous Advisory Circle

Dr. Niigaanwewidam James Sinclair, Author and Facilitator, Indspire

Ali Darnay, Program Resource Officer, Indspire

Sephora Canada's National Indigenous History Month campaign has been in the making for several months. The decision to proceed with releasing it, given the tragic news coming out of Kamloops, British Columbia, was made in consultation with Indigenous partners who worked on the campaign who felt it was important these stories be heard and celebrated.



About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to explore 25,000 products from over 400 carefully curated brands, and safely engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in over 80 stores across Canada. Clients can also visit Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in North America. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs. For more information, visit https://www.sephora.ca/about-us and @SephoraCanada on social media.

