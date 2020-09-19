Sephora’s New Beauty Advent Calendar Gives You a Best-Selling Product Every Day This December

From House Beautiful

The holiday season is kicking off early at Sephora, and we have zero complaints here. The Sephora Collection has already released a bunch of products to take your makeup from summer to winter-ready. The star, however, is the Wild Wishes Advent Calendar that will give you a new product every December day as you count down to Christmas.

The advent calendar is pretty all on its own (just look at the jungle-inspired packaging!), but the real prizes are inside. Like a traditional advent calendar, there’s a door leading to a separate compartment housing the beauty product. Instead of chocolate, however, you’ll find eye masks, lip stains, and hair ribbons — and sometimes there will be doubles, so you get twice as many. You’ll get $70 worth of products for just $45.

“Each day, uncover a SEPHORA COLLECTION beauty or skincare treat to spark your excitement for the holiday season. Full-size, mini, and exclusive gifts await you behind each door,” the description says.

Fizzing Bath Stars in Moonlight Swim, Let’s Have Fun!

Eyeshadow Pan N°216 Girls Night Out

All Day Hydrator — Hydrate & Glow

Bright Skin Exfoliating Scrub — Exfoliate + Smooth

Cucumber Eye Masks

Express Nail Polish Remover Wipes

Nose Mask — Pineapple

Cream Lip Stain — 01 Always Red

#LIPSTORIES Lipstick — 36 Spring Break

Color Hit Nail Lacquers in L43 It Girl, 140 Enchanted World

Eye Pencil To Go — 09 Intense Black

Coconut Lip Balm

Shea Lip Mask

Shower Cream Caps in Lagoon and Cotton Flower

Charcoal Nose Strip

Triple Action Cleansing Water — Cleanse + Purify

Hair Clamp

Hair Ribbons

Nail File

Pocket Mirror

As for the other holiday products, all of them make great gift options for beauty lovers. The Frosted Kisses candle, which combines blood orange, red currant, warm amber, and frosted mint notes, is a no-brainer for anyone who’s obsessed with scents. There's also a multi-palette set, an eyeshadow set, an eyeshadow and eyelash set, an eight-piece brush set, a lip stain set, a makeup sponge set, a masking set, and a nail polish set. You’ll have everything you need to get creative with your holiday looks this season.

This is just the beginning of Sephora’s 2020 holiday items, so you can expect more launches coming from your favorite brands in the coming weeks.

