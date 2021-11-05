The Sephora 2021 Sale Starts Today. Here's What Experts Say Is Worth Grabbing

Starting Nov. 5 through Nov. 8, Rouge members get early access and 20% off savings, while VIB members get 15% off starting Nov. 9 and Insiders get 10% beginning Nov. 11 until Nov.15. Plus, all Sephora brand products are 30% off. (Photo: Sephora)" data-caption="Starting Nov. 5 through Nov. 8, Rouge members get early access and 20% off savings, while VIB members get 15% off starting Nov. 9 and Insiders get 10% beginning Nov. 11 until Nov.15. Plus, all Sephora brand products are 30% off. (Photo: Sephora)" data-rich-caption="Starting Nov. 5 through Nov. 8, Rouge members get early access and 20% off savings, while VIB members get 15% off starting Nov. 9 and Insiders get 10% beginning Nov. 11 until Nov.15. Plus, all Sephora brand products are 30% off. (Photo: Sephora)" data-credit="Sephora" data-credit-link-back="" />

The Sephora holiday savings event is arguably one of the best annual occurrences for both beauty fanatics and “dabblers” alike. With up to 20% off store-wide, depending on your Beauty Insider status, it feels like Christmas has come early.

Here’s how the sale is broken down:

Rouge-level members get early access to the sale starting Nov. 5, and can enjoy 20% off through Nov. 8.

Starting Nov. 9, VIB members get 15% up until Nov. 15.

Insiders receive 10% off starting Nov. 11 until the sale’s end on Nov. 15 (it’s free to join and receive instant Insider-level status).

Plus, all sale long, Sephora brand products are 30% off regardless of your membership status. To check your status or to become a member, click here.

Now, if you have ever perused Sephora’s site or walked down those black and white aisles, you know how overwhelming their product selection can be. We reached out to beauty experts to help you determine which products are worth scooping up, so you can take advantage of most beautiful time of the year.

Picks for congested skin

Picks for aging skin

Skin care for the eyes

Moisturizers

Cleansers

Picks for brightening and smoothing dull and uneven skin tone

Lip care

Sun protection

Makeup picks

Hair care

