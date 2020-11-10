Separate rings of fire: Let the socially distanced ‘Voice’ Battles begin!

The Voice Season 19’s Battle Rounds commenced this week, with guest advisers Kane Brown (assisting Team Blake), Miguel (Team Legend), Julia Michaels (Team Gwen), and Leon Bridges (Team Kelly). But Monday’s Battles weren’t exactly the dramatic face-to-face face-offs that Voice viewers have come to expect since the series started in 2011.

While John Legend’s grody rubber-glove-on-a-stick shtick had thankfully been cast aside — along with Gwen Stefani’s own socially distanced prop, her T-shirt gun — COVID-19 protocols were still very much in place for the Battles. During rehearsals, for instance, the contestants were separated in the studio from their coaches and advisers with prison-visit/taxicab-style glass partitions. And on the main stage, the singers were way more than six feet apart, performing in separate, roped-off rings that sometimes made them resemble zoo animals restlessly circling tiny cages. This awkward setup naturally changed the whole contact-sport vibe of the Battles phase, with Blake Shelton noting that the “energy level” would have to “step up a little bit” to compensate for the gaping physical distance, and Gwen acknowledging that it would be more difficult for the contestants to “connect and emote.”

The coaches faced their own Battle challenges, as they tried to take in the entirety of each Battle — an experience that John Legend compared to watching a “tennis match,” and that Gwen joking said gave her “whiplash.” Luckily for Kelly Clarkson, by the time the Battles took place on the NBC soundstage, she had recovered from an eye infection that had forced her to don a pirate/movie-villainess eyepatch during all of the rehearsals. Without any depth perception, there’s no way that Kelly could have made any informed decisions about which contestants to keep, save, or steal if she’d had to watch all of these whiplash-inducing performances on such a wide and spacious stage.

Despite these impediments, Monday’s contestants did well, adapting easily. But that doesn’t mean that the coaches always made informed decisions in the end. These were Monday night’s Battles:

TEAM BLAKE: Worth the Wait vs. Taryn Papa, “Little White Church”

It seemed like this song pick would favor Worth the Wait’s three-part harmonies, but once all four vocalists were onstage, the family trio came across like pro Nashville gigger Taryn’s backup singers. (The unavoidable staging, with Worth the Wait clustered off to one side on their own island, didn’t help matters.) Worth the Wait’s harmonies were indeed impressive (Kelly said they “sounded like one human”), but 15-year-old Mia could hardly relate to Little Big Town’s lyrics about desperately wanting to get married, and Kelly noted that Mia seemed to be holding back. (“Own that little lion inside you,” Kelly advised.) Thirty-year-old Taryn, however, was believable throughout. I was shocked when Blake saved Worth the Wait, but then relieved when he immediately whacked his Save button and told Taryn, “I’m not letting you leave. … Welcome back home!” Considering that he had pitted his final recruits of the season (four-chair threesome Worth the Wait), against the contestant for which he blocked Kelly (Taryn), I bet that this had been Blake’s master plan all along.

WINNER: Worth the Wait / SAVED: Taryn Papa

TEAM LEGEND: Tamara Jade vs. Olivia Reyes, “Hard Place”

This was an apples/oranges pairing, with churchy powerhouse Tamara’s round, resonant, vibrato-heavy tone starkly contrasting with Olivia’s pure-pop clarity. While I would have assumed that H.E.R.’s intense alt-soul ballad would lend itself better to Tamara’s style, I found myself drawn to Olivia’s distinctive vocals (which Kelly compared to Jessie J’s) throughout this Battle. However, the older Tamara definitely showcased more stage presence and storytelling skills, ultimately doing a better job of commanding her side of the stage. This was a Battle that I could have seen ending in a Save or Steal, but instead, Olivia found herself in a hard place and sadly went home.

WINNER: Tamara Jade

TEAM KELLY: Madeline Consoer vs. Eli Zamora, “Nobody Wants to Be Lonely”

Poor Madeline was at such a disadvantage here. She’s a Nashville-based country-rock singer, yet Kelly assigned her a bilingual soft-pop ballad that Madeline freely admitted was “100 percent out of her comfort zone.” Eli, who spent part of his childhood in Mexico and is a fluent Spanish-speaker, was a true team player, teaching Madeline the Spanish part of the Ricky Martin/Christina Aguilera song phonetically, and in the end this Battle worked much better than I’d expected. Blake called Madeline a “cliffhanger” singer who always seems on the brink of missing her high notes (this was a compliment, I think?), while John less backhandedly praised the “urgent and piercing” quality of Madeline’s voice. All of the coaches liked Eli’s “effortless” performance, but perhaps it was a bit too effortless, because Kelly ultimately appreciated Madeline’s ability to put in the work and adapt to any genre. “The sky’s the limit for her now,” Kelly declared.