Sepang MotoGP testing: Quartararo fastest again after Marquez fall

Lewis Duncan
Autosport
Quartararo fastest again after Marquez fall
Quartararo fastest again after Marquez fall

Fabio Quartararo led the second day of pre-season MotoGP testing in Malaysia, while reigning world champion Marc Marquez crashed late in the session.

Petronas SRT rider Quartararo was fastest on Friday aboard the 2019-spec Yamaha, but finally took delivery of the new 2020 M1 and spent most of the day on that.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

He was once again first out on circuit, though it was Suzuki's Joan Mir who led the timesheets after the first hour with a 1m58.731s lap ahead of KTM's Pol Espargaro.

Pramac's Jack Miller took over from Mir as the session entered its third hour, with the Ducati rider's 1m58.641s effort remaining the benchmark until the final hour.

Miller spent the day evaluating Ducati's GP20, and also had a revised aerodynamic package to test on Saturday.

The session was paused briefly in the afternoon when Andrea Dovizioso crashed his Ducati, with the Italian unscathed in the off and returning to action soon after.

Another high-profile crash followed in the final hour, as Marquez went down at the fast Turn 3 right-hander.

Quartararo fastest again after Marquez fall
Quartararo fastest again after Marquez fall

The elder Marquez brother admitted on Friday his recently-operated-on right shoulder was worse than he expected on the bike, though still managed 47 laps on Saturday before his fall.

Soon after, Quartararo shot to the top of the times with a 1m58.572s, which went unchallenged as the chequered flag fell.

Miller remained second, 0.069 seconds adrift, while KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa posted his fastest ever lap of the Sepang circuit with a 1m58.662s to complete the top three.

Mir led the sister SRT of Franco Morbidelli, on the 'A-spec' Yamaha, with Maverick Vinales sixth on the 2020-spec works team M1.

Alex Rins head Pol Espargaro on the second GSX-RR, with Marquez ninth despite his crash and Valentino Rossi rounding out the top 10 on the second works Yamaha.

Aleix Espargaro was 0.652s off the pace in 11th on his Aprilia, with LCR's Cal Crutchlow and Ducati's Danilo Petrucci shadowing him.

Dovizioso ended up 15th following his accident, while Alex Marquez was the top rookie runner in 17th on the factory Honda, 1.089s off the pace.

Johann Zarco admitted after his first day on the Avintia Ducati that he expected to be faster than he was.

Though he found 1.3s on Saturday on the GP19 with a 1m59.825s, he was still 1.2s from top spot down in 19th.

Sepang day two times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m58.572s

72

2

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.069s

51

3

Dani Pedrosa

KTM

KTM

0.090s

54

4

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.159s

54

5

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

0.259s

60

6

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.321s

69

7

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

0.406s

63

8

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

0.417s

49

9

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

0.525s

47

10

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

0.544s

60

11

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

0.652s

43

12

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

0.675s

64

13

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

0.685s

59

14

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

0.741s

59

15

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

0.770s

55

16

Miguel Oliveira

KTM

KTM

0.793s

42

17

Alex Marquez

Honda

Honda

1.089s

66

18

Brad Binder

KTM

KTM

1.208s

59

19

Johann Zarco

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.253s

51

20

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1.617s

77

21

Sylvain Guintoli

Suzuki

Suzuki

1.714s

58

22

Takaaki Nakagami

LCR Honda

Honda

1.775s

47

23

Iker Lecuona

KTM

KTM

1.824s

41


Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next