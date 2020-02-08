Sepang MotoGP testing: Quartararo fastest again after Marquez fall
Fabio Quartararo led the second day of pre-season MotoGP testing in Malaysia, while reigning world champion Marc Marquez crashed late in the session.
Petronas SRT rider Quartararo was fastest on Friday aboard the 2019-spec Yamaha, but finally took delivery of the new 2020 M1 and spent most of the day on that.
He was once again first out on circuit, though it was Suzuki's Joan Mir who led the timesheets after the first hour with a 1m58.731s lap ahead of KTM's Pol Espargaro.
Pramac's Jack Miller took over from Mir as the session entered its third hour, with the Ducati rider's 1m58.641s effort remaining the benchmark until the final hour.
Miller spent the day evaluating Ducati's GP20, and also had a revised aerodynamic package to test on Saturday.
The session was paused briefly in the afternoon when Andrea Dovizioso crashed his Ducati, with the Italian unscathed in the off and returning to action soon after.
Another high-profile crash followed in the final hour, as Marquez went down at the fast Turn 3 right-hander.
The elder Marquez brother admitted on Friday his recently-operated-on right shoulder was worse than he expected on the bike, though still managed 47 laps on Saturday before his fall.
Soon after, Quartararo shot to the top of the times with a 1m58.572s, which went unchallenged as the chequered flag fell.
Miller remained second, 0.069 seconds adrift, while KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa posted his fastest ever lap of the Sepang circuit with a 1m58.662s to complete the top three.
Mir led the sister SRT of Franco Morbidelli, on the 'A-spec' Yamaha, with Maverick Vinales sixth on the 2020-spec works team M1.
Alex Rins head Pol Espargaro on the second GSX-RR, with Marquez ninth despite his crash and Valentino Rossi rounding out the top 10 on the second works Yamaha.
Aleix Espargaro was 0.652s off the pace in 11th on his Aprilia, with LCR's Cal Crutchlow and Ducati's Danilo Petrucci shadowing him.
Dovizioso ended up 15th following his accident, while Alex Marquez was the top rookie runner in 17th on the factory Honda, 1.089s off the pace.
Johann Zarco admitted after his first day on the Avintia Ducati that he expected to be faster than he was.
Though he found 1.3s on Saturday on the GP19 with a 1m59.825s, he was still 1.2s from top spot down in 19th.
Sepang day two times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m58.572s
72
2
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.069s
51
3
Dani Pedrosa
KTM
KTM
0.090s
54
4
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.159s
54
5
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
0.259s
60
6
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.321s
69
7
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
0.406s
63
8
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
0.417s
49
9
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
0.525s
47
10
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
0.544s
60
11
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
0.652s
43
12
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
0.675s
64
13
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
0.685s
59
14
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
0.741s
59
15
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
0.770s
55
16
Miguel Oliveira
KTM
KTM
0.793s
42
17
Alex Marquez
Honda
Honda
1.089s
66
18
Brad Binder
KTM
KTM
1.208s
59
19
Johann Zarco
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.253s
51
20
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1.617s
77
21
Sylvain Guintoli
Suzuki
Suzuki
1.714s
58
22
Takaaki Nakagami
LCR Honda
Honda
1.775s
47
23
Iker Lecuona
KTM
KTM
1.824s
41
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus