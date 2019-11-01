Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo obliterates lap record to top FP2

Andrew van Leeuwen
Petronas SRT Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo dominated MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix FP2 by six tenths with the first official 1m58s lap of the Sepang circuit.

Having lowered the official MotoGP benchmark to a 1m59.027s in this morning's first 45-minute session, Quartararo was in record-breaking form again in second practice.

Not only did he become the first rider under the 1m59s on a race weekend, he did it comfortably with a stunning 1m58.576s set in the latter stages.

With Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso six-tenths back with a 1m206s, Quartararo now has the two fastest lap at the Sepang circuit to his name.

Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli (SRT) capped off a promising day for Yamaha, finishing up third and fourth after running fresh soft rears late in the session.

Jack Miller was fifth on the Pramac Ducati, despite being over a second off the pace, followed by Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and LCR's Cal Crutchlow.

Francesco Bagnaia was eighth quickest, however his 1m59.774s wasn't good enough to leave him sitting on an automatic passage to Q2 on the sister Pramac bike.

Maverick Vinales ended up back in ninth, the Yamaha rider having been fastest with just 12 minutes to go. He was first into the 1m59s too, only to be swamped by the late pack of late improvers.

Another rider that failed to make an impact late in the session was early pacesetter Marc Marquez.

The world champion set to his best lap, a 2m00.215s, just 12 minutes in, before sinking to 13th by the finish. The Honda rider still sits in an automatic Q2 spot, though, thanks to his FP1 time.

Miguel Oliveira, meanwhile, was a no-show in that session, the Tech3 rider out for the remainder of the weekend after struggling with his Phillip Island injuries in this morning's first practice.

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m58.576s

-

16

2

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m59.206s

0.630s

17

3

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m59.284s

0.708s

17

4

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m59.502s

0.926s

15

5

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m59.593s

1.017s

16

6

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m59.707s

1.131s

14

7

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m59.711s

1.135s

16

8

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m59.774s

1.198s

16

9

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m59.845s

1.269s

18

10

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m59.849s

1.273s

17

11

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m59.984s

1.408s

19

12

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

Ducati

2m00.057s

1.481s

16

13

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

2m00.215s

1.639s

16

14

Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

Honda

2m00.268s

1.692s

15

15

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

2m00.477s

1.901s

15

16

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

2m00.658s

2.082s

14

17

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

Honda

2m00.705s

2.129s

16

18

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

2m01.190s

2.614s

9

19

Mika Kallio

KTM

KTM

2m02.017s

3.441s

16

20

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

KTM

2m02.429s

3.853s

14


