Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo obliterates lap record to top FP2
Petronas SRT Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo dominated MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix FP2 by six tenths with the first official 1m58s lap of the Sepang circuit.
Having lowered the official MotoGP benchmark to a 1m59.027s in this morning's first 45-minute session, Quartararo was in record-breaking form again in second practice.
Quartararo's 2020 plans firmed up
Not only did he become the first rider under the 1m59s on a race weekend, he did it comfortably with a stunning 1m58.576s set in the latter stages.
With Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso six-tenths back with a 1m206s, Quartararo now has the two fastest lap at the Sepang circuit to his name.
Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli (SRT) capped off a promising day for Yamaha, finishing up third and fourth after running fresh soft rears late in the session.
Jack Miller was fifth on the Pramac Ducati, despite being over a second off the pace, followed by Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and LCR's Cal Crutchlow.
Francesco Bagnaia was eighth quickest, however his 1m59.774s wasn't good enough to leave him sitting on an automatic passage to Q2 on the sister Pramac bike.
Maverick Vinales ended up back in ninth, the Yamaha rider having been fastest with just 12 minutes to go. He was first into the 1m59s too, only to be swamped by the late pack of late improvers.
Another rider that failed to make an impact late in the session was early pacesetter Marc Marquez.
The world champion set to his best lap, a 2m00.215s, just 12 minutes in, before sinking to 13th by the finish. The Honda rider still sits in an automatic Q2 spot, though, thanks to his FP1 time.
Miguel Oliveira, meanwhile, was a no-show in that session, the Tech3 rider out for the remainder of the weekend after struggling with his Phillip Island injuries in this morning's first practice.
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m58.576s
-
16
2
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m59.206s
0.630s
17
3
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m59.284s
0.708s
17
4
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m59.502s
0.926s
15
5
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m59.593s
1.017s
16
6
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m59.707s
1.131s
14
7
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m59.711s
1.135s
16
8
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m59.774s
1.198s
16
9
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m59.845s
1.269s
18
10
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m59.849s
1.273s
17
11
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m59.984s
1.408s
19
12
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
2m00.057s
1.481s
16
13
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
2m00.215s
1.639s
16
14
Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
Honda
2m00.268s
1.692s
15
15
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
2m00.477s
1.901s
15
16
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
2m00.658s
2.082s
14
17
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
Honda
2m00.705s
2.129s
16
18
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
2m01.190s
2.614s
9
19
Mika Kallio
KTM
KTM
2m02.017s
3.441s
16
20
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
2m02.429s
3.853s
14
