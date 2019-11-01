Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo obliterates lap record to top FP2

Quartararo obliterates lap record to top FP2

Petronas SRT Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo dominated MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix FP2 by six tenths with the first official 1m58s lap of the Sepang circuit.

Having lowered the official MotoGP benchmark to a 1m59.027s in this morning's first 45-minute session, Quartararo was in record-breaking form again in second practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Quartararo's 2020 plans firmed up

Quartararo gets factory-spec Yamaha for 2020 campaign

Not only did he become the first rider under the 1m59s on a race weekend, he did it comfortably with a stunning 1m58.576s set in the latter stages.

With Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso six-tenths back with a 1m206s, Quartararo now has the two fastest lap at the Sepang circuit to his name.

Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli (SRT) capped off a promising day for Yamaha, finishing up third and fourth after running fresh soft rears late in the session.

Jack Miller was fifth on the Pramac Ducati, despite being over a second off the pace, followed by Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and LCR's Cal Crutchlow.

Francesco Bagnaia was eighth quickest, however his 1m59.774s wasn't good enough to leave him sitting on an automatic passage to Q2 on the sister Pramac bike.

Maverick Vinales ended up back in ninth, the Yamaha rider having been fastest with just 12 minutes to go. He was first into the 1m59s too, only to be swamped by the late pack of late improvers.

Another rider that failed to make an impact late in the session was early pacesetter Marc Marquez.

The world champion set to his best lap, a 2m00.215s, just 12 minutes in, before sinking to 13th by the finish. The Honda rider still sits in an automatic Q2 spot, though, thanks to his FP1 time.

Story continues

Miguel Oliveira, meanwhile, was a no-show in that session, the Tech3 rider out for the remainder of the weekend after struggling with his Phillip Island injuries in this morning's first practice.

Pos Rider Team Bike Time Gap Laps 1 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 1m58.576s - 16 2 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m59.206s 0.630s 17 3 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m59.284s 0.708s 17 4 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha Yamaha 1m59.502s 0.926s 15 5 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m59.593s 1.017s 16 6 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m59.707s 1.131s 14 7 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m59.711s 1.135s 16 8 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m59.774s 1.198s 16 9 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m59.845s 1.269s 18 10 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m59.849s 1.273s 17 11 Joan Mir Suzuki Suzuki 1m59.984s 1.408s 19 12 Danilo Petrucci Ducati Ducati 2m00.057s 1.481s 16 13 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 2m00.215s 1.639s 16 14 Johann Zarco LCR Honda Honda 2m00.268s 1.692s 15 15 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati Ducati 2m00.477s 1.901s 15 16 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 2m00.658s 2.082s 14 17 Jorge Lorenzo Honda Honda 2m00.705s 2.129s 16 18 Andrea Iannone Aprilia Aprilia 2m01.190s 2.614s 9 19 Mika Kallio KTM KTM 2m02.017s 3.441s 16 20 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM KTM 2m02.429s 3.853s 14





Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus