Sepang MotoGP: Quartararo leads SRT 1-2 with record lap
Fabio Quartararo set the fastest-ever MotoGP lap of the Sepang circuit with a 1m59.027s in FP1 for the Malaysian Grand Prix to lead a Petronas SRT 1-2.
The Frenchman won out of an SRT Yamaha shootout in the closing stages of the 45-minute session, pipping team-mate Franco Morbidelli by 0.083s to head a 1-2 to kick off the team's home race.
The tiny margin was enough to leave Quartararo on the right side of the lap record, his 1m59.027s a new official benchmark at the Sepang circuit.
Quartararo's final lap was a fine response to his team-mate, who had knocked him off top spot moments earlier with a 1m59.110s.
Maverick Vinales was third best of a flourish of late improvements, making it a Yamaha top three with a 1m59.218s on his final lap on the works team M1.
The Spaniard led the way for the majority of the session, going quickest early with a 2m00.373s, before dipping under the two-minute barrier with a 1m59.955s at the 20-minute mark.
It wasn't until the late rush that his time was overhauled.
Marc Marquez finished up fourth quickest, the reigning world champion provided the majority of the highlights from a straightforward session.
It started with a low-side near-miss at Turn 2 on his opening run, before his Honda rolled to a stop 12 minutes in, the recovery involving a detour through the back of the paddock.
He was swiftly back in action, his 1m59.517s coming on his final run.
Andrea Dovizioso on the Ducati and Suzuki's Alex Rins were next, followed by Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), LCR's Cal Crutchlow and Jack Miller on the Pramac GP19.
It was another tough session for Jorge Lorenzo, who ended up way down in 18th, 2.4s off the pace and two spots behind LCR stand-in Johann Zarco.
Tech3 rider Miguel Oliveira's ongoing participation has been left in serious doubt after FP1, the wrist injuries from his Phillip Island crash flaring up during the session.
He only completed four laps, the best of which was more than 6s off the pace, and exited the Tech 3 garage with more than a quarter of an hour to go.
Avintia's Tito Rabat will take no part in this weekend's Malaysian GP due to an ongoing hand injury, and will not be replaced after the team's plans to run former Moto3 racer Eric Granado fell through.
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m59.027s
-
18
2
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m59.110s
0.083s
16
3
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m59.218s
0.191s
16
4
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m59.517s
0.490s
13
5
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m59.527s
0.500s
16
6
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m59.546s
0.519s
17
7
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m59.854s
0.827s
13
8
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m59.893s
0.866s
17
9
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m59.975s
0.948s
16
10
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m59.996s
0.969s
14
11
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
2m00.410s
1.383s
16
12
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
2m00.826s
1.799s
14
13
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
2m00.874s
1.847s
15
14
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
2m00.951s
1.924s
14
15
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
2m01.000s
1.973s
16
16
Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
Honda
2m01.038s
2.011s
16
17
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
2m01.172s
2.145s
14
18
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
Honda
2m01.515s
2.488s
15
19
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
2m01.579s
2.552s
14
20
Mika Kallio
KTM
KTM
2m01.959s
2.932s
16
21
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
2m05.412s
6.385s
4
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus