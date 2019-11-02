Sepang MotoGP: Morbidelli leads Quartararo in SRT practice 1-2

Andrew van Leeuwen
Morbidelli heads SRT 1-2 in third practice
Franco Morbidelli edged Petronas SRT Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo by two-tenths in the third practice session for MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

Morbidelli jumped into the top spot with nine of the 45 minutes to go, his initial benchmark a 1m59.074s.

He then improved to a 1m58.761s during a frantic final run, enough to hold off Quartararo by a couple of tenths.

But it's Quartararo who will still head into qualifying as the outright pacesetter, thanks to his record-breaking 1m58.576s on Friday afternoon.

Marc Marquez was best of the rest with a 1m59.066s, the world champion steadily improving throughout his final run.

Having set the pace up until the final 10 minutes, Maverick Vinales settled into fourth place with a 1m59.074s.

Jack Miller was best of the Ducatis in fifth, the Australian spending much of the session on the Q1/Q2 bubble before securing his direct passage to the pole session with a 1m59.227s.

His Pramac team-mate Francesco Bagnaia grabbed a Q2 slot of his own with a 1m59.253s during the final runs, which left him sixth - just clear of Alex Rins.

Returnee Johann Zarco was the big surprise of the session, a 1m59.486s leaving him eighth on the timesheets and sending him straight into Q2. That was despite an early low-speed fall at the first corner, from which he was able to remount and recover with a bump-start from the marshals.

Zarco's performance was bad news for his LCR Honda team-mate Cal Crutchlow, who, after a rollercoaster of a session in which he was in Q2 one minute and out the next, was bumped out for good by Zarco's lap.

It was a similar story for Joan Mir, the Suzuki rider temporarily occupying a Q2 spot after knocking Crutchlow out early, before falling short as Bagnaia and Zarco improved at the end.

Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso both finished outside the top 10 for the session, the former 12th and the latter 14th, but clung on to Q2 spots thanks to their Friday times.

Riders having to go through Q1 include Danilo Petrucci (13th), Pol Espargaro (16th) and Jorge Lorenzo, whose miserable weekend continued with the 17th fastest time in practice three.

Practice three times

Pos

Rider

Team

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

1m58.761s

-

17

2

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

1m58.977s

0.216s

19

3

Marc Marquez

Honda

1m59.066s

0.305s

17

4

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1m59.074s

0.313s

18

5

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

1m59.227s

0.466s

17

6

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

1m59.253s

0.492s

17

7

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1m59.401s

0.640s

17

8

Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

1m59.486s

0.725s

17

9

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1m59.501s

0.740s

17

10

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

1m59.535s

0.774s

18

11

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1m59.564s

0.803s

13

12

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1m59.643s

0.882s

16

13

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1m59.754s

0.993s

14

14

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

2m00.244s

1.483s

16

15

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

2m00.290s

1.529s

15

16

Pol Espargaro

KTM

2m00.353s

1.592s

14

17

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

2m00.406s

1.645s

14

18

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

2m00.645s

1.884s

16

19

Mika Kallio

KTM

2m00.988s

2.227s

16

20

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

2m01.980s

3.219s

16

