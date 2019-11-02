Sepang MotoGP: Morbidelli leads Quartararo in SRT practice 1-2

Morbidelli heads SRT 1-2 in third practice

Franco Morbidelli edged Petronas SRT Yamaha team-mate Fabio Quartararo by two-tenths in the third practice session for MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

Morbidelli jumped into the top spot with nine of the 45 minutes to go, his initial benchmark a 1m59.074s.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He then improved to a 1m58.761s during a frantic final run, enough to hold off Quartararo by a couple of tenths.

But it's Quartararo who will still head into qualifying as the outright pacesetter, thanks to his record-breaking 1m58.576s on Friday afternoon.

Marc Marquez was best of the rest with a 1m59.066s, the world champion steadily improving throughout his final run.

Having set the pace up until the final 10 minutes, Maverick Vinales settled into fourth place with a 1m59.074s.

Jack Miller was best of the Ducatis in fifth, the Australian spending much of the session on the Q1/Q2 bubble before securing his direct passage to the pole session with a 1m59.227s.

His Pramac team-mate Francesco Bagnaia grabbed a Q2 slot of his own with a 1m59.253s during the final runs, which left him sixth - just clear of Alex Rins.

Morbidelli heads SRT 1-2 in third practice

Returnee Johann Zarco was the big surprise of the session, a 1m59.486s leaving him eighth on the timesheets and sending him straight into Q2. That was despite an early low-speed fall at the first corner, from which he was able to remount and recover with a bump-start from the marshals.



Zarco's performance was bad news for his LCR Honda team-mate Cal Crutchlow, who, after a rollercoaster of a session in which he was in Q2 one minute and out the next, was bumped out for good by Zarco's lap.

It was a similar story for Joan Mir, the Suzuki rider temporarily occupying a Q2 spot after knocking Crutchlow out early, before falling short as Bagnaia and Zarco improved at the end.

Story continues

Valentino Rossi and Andrea Dovizioso both finished outside the top 10 for the session, the former 12th and the latter 14th, but clung on to Q2 spots thanks to their Friday times.

Riders having to go through Q1 include Danilo Petrucci (13th), Pol Espargaro (16th) and Jorge Lorenzo, whose miserable weekend continued with the 17th fastest time in practice three.

Practice three times



Pos Rider Team Time Gap Laps 1 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha 1m58.761s - 17 2 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha 1m58.977s 0.216s 19 3 Marc Marquez Honda 1m59.066s 0.305s 17 4 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1m59.074s 0.313s 18 5 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1m59.227s 0.466s 17 6 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati 1m59.253s 0.492s 17 7 Alex Rins Suzuki 1m59.401s 0.640s 17 8 Johann Zarco LCR Honda 1m59.486s 0.725s 17 9 Joan Mir Suzuki 1m59.501s 0.740s 17 10 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1m59.535s 0.774s 18 11 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m59.564s 0.803s 13 12 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m59.643s 0.882s 16 13 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1m59.754s 0.993s 14 14 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 2m00.244s 1.483s 16 15 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati 2m00.290s 1.529s 15 16 Pol Espargaro KTM 2m00.353s 1.592s 14 17 Jorge Lorenzo Honda 2m00.406s 1.645s 14 18 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 2m00.645s 1.884s 16 19 Mika Kallio KTM 2m00.988s 2.227s 16 20 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM 2m01.980s 3.219s 16

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus