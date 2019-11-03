Sepang MotoGP: Maverick Vinales takes crushing win for Yamaha
Maverick Vinales led every lap of MotoGP's Malaysian Grand Prix to take a dominant win ahead of Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso.
The victory was as straightforward as they come for Vinales, the Yamaha rider taking the lead on the opening lap and never looking back.
His final margin was three seconds over Marquez, as the world champion used a sublime opening few laps to recover from his lowly 11th grid spot.
Polesitter Fabio Quartararo put in an unexpectedly subdued performance, slipping back to eighth at the start before finishing seventh.
As expected it was a fast start from the Ducatis, Jack Miller leading into Turn 1 as Dovizioso slid into third behind Vinales.
Marquez was swiftly among the action too, immediately grabbing onto the back of the lead train in fourth.
As Vinales breezed by Miller on the opening lap, Marquez briefly moved into second with a move up the inside of the final corner, only to be repassed by Miller down the front straight.
It wasn't until lap three that Marquez was finally able to make a move on the Pramac rider stick, by which point Vinales was already 1.3s down the road.
That was as close as Marquez would get, too - Vinales dominating the race to cruise home to a three-second win.
That ended Marquez's run of five straight race victories, and gave Yamaha only its second win of 2019 and its first since Vinales' at Assen in late June.
The battle for third was livelier, with Valentino Rossi glued to the back of Dovizioso for the second half of the race.
The Yamaha rider did his best to find a way past, even getting next to his fellow Italian a couple of times. But ultimately he had to settle for fourth.
Alex Rins wasn't far behind in fifth, the Suzuki rider lucky to escape serious damage after clattering into Miller early in the race.
Petronas SRT pair Franco Morbidelli and Quartararo failed to turn their rapid practice and qualifying pace into anything better than sixth and seventh, neither factoring in the top three at any stage of the race.
Miller dropped back to eighth on a Ducati that continued to shed bodywork after the Rins contact, while Johann Zarco - putting in a brilliant top 10 performance on his second start on the LCR Honda - was taken out of the race three laps from the end when hit by Joan Mir.
The Suzuki rider received a long-lap penalty for his troubles, which dropped him to 10th behind Danilo Petrucci.
Race result
Pos
Rider
Team
Bike
Laps
Gap
1
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
20
40m14.632s
2
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
20
3.059s
3
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
20
5.611s
4
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
20
5.965s
5
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
20
6.350s
6
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
20
9.993s
7
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
20
12.864s
8
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
20
17.252s
9
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
Ducati
20
19.773s
10
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
20
22.854s
11
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
20
24.821s
12
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
20
30.251s
13
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
20
30.447s
14
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
Honda
20
34.215s
15
Mika Kallio
KTM
KTM
20
34.461s
16
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
KTM
20
44.319s
17
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
20
47.343s
-
Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
Honda
16
Retirement
-
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
14
Retirement
-
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
11
Retirement
-
Miguel Oliveira
Tech3 KTM
KTM
0
Withdrawn
Riders' standings
Pos
Rider
Points
1
Marc Marquez
395
2
Andrea Dovizioso
256
3
Maverick Vinales
201
4
Alex Rins
194
5
Danilo Petrucci
176
6
Fabio Quartararo
172
7
Valentino Rossi
166
8
Jack Miller
149
9
Cal Crutchlow
133
10
Franco Morbidelli
115
11
Pol Espargaro
94
12
Joan Mir
83
13
Takaaki Nakagami
74
14
Aleix Espargaro
56
15
Francesco Bagnaia
54
16
Andrea Iannone
43
17
Miguel Oliveira
33
18
Johann Zarco
30
19
Jorge Lorenzo
25
20
Tito Rabat
18
21
Stefan Bradl
16
22
Michele Pirro
9
23
Hafizh Syahrin
8
24
Sylvain Guintoli
7
25
Karel Abraham
7
26
Mika Kallio
3
27
Bradley Smith
0
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus