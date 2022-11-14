Seoul Robotics Partners with KT Corp to Commercialize Autonomy Through Infrastructure (ATI)

Seoul Robotics

Partnership lays the foundation for global business expansion of infrastructure-based systems to achieve Level 5 autonomy

IRVINE, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HanBin Lee, the CEO of Seoul Robotics , and Choi Kangrim, AI Mobility Business Senior Vice President at KT Corp ( KT) , have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two companies to develop and deploy infrastructure-based autonomous driving joint projects such as automated fleet logistics and Automated Valet Parking.



KT, the largest telecommunications company in Korea formerly known as Korea Telecom, is one of the leading providers of 5G networks that these autonomous systems rely on. Through this partnership, the two organizations will commercialize infrastructure-based autonomous driving vehicles using 5G connectivity. Furthermore, KT and Seoul Robotics will jointly promote ATI solutions for domestic and foreign vehicle OEMs and Automated Valet Parking services.

This cooperation with KT demonstrates Seoul Robotics’ commitment to scale deployment of ATI, a space that has seen large interest among OEMs recently as the technology has proven advanced enough to enable autonomous driving without any changes to the vehicles themselves.

Choi Kangrim, Senior Vice President of KT AI Mobility Business Unit, said, "KT will work with Seoul Robotics to realize safer and more complete autonomous driving by combining KT's 5G communication, autonomous cooperative driving technology, and Cooperative Intelligent Transport System business capabilities."

Seoul Robotics has gained strong recognition over the past few years for pioneering this innovative, infrastructure-based approach to autonomous mobility. Rather than requiring each vehicle to be equipped with sensors and software, ATI enables these systems to be installed on the surrounding infrastructure and relies on V2X communications to maneuver vehicles remotely. Seoul Robotics has commercialized this approach with Level 5 Control Tower (LV5 CTRL TWR), a mesh network of sensors and computers that autonomously guides vehicle movement within a controlled environment.

Currently, BMW leverages LV5 CTRL TWR to automate finished vehicle logistics at the Dingolfing plant in Germany. Seoul Robotics also has additional collaborations with an unnamed OEM.

The backbone of this technology is Seoul Robotics’ industry-leading 3D computer vision platform, SENSR. When embedded into 3D LiDAR sensors, the software uses AI deep learning to track, detect, and identify hundreds of objects at once with unparalleled accuracy – identifying objects within a 4-centimeter range.

HanBin Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Seoul Robotics, said, “Vehicle logistics and valet parking are traditionally fully labor driven, and there is a massive problem of driver shortages and damage caused by human error. This cooperation signals an exciting new chapter for Autonomy through Infrastructure because, in order to truly achieve Level 5 autonomy, our system needs national level 5G infrastructure. KT is the optimal partner for further deploying Seoul Robotics’ ATI solution, and the speed and scale at which they can deploy will be critical to meet the demand for these solutions.”

To learn more about Seoul Robotics, visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/ . To learn more about KT, visit https://corp.kt.com/eng/ .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is powering the future of autonomy through smart infrastructure. The company was founded in 2017 to provide the mobility industry with the most advanced computer vision for 3D sensors and pioneer a new approach to automating vehicles called 'Autonomy Through Infrastructure'. Seoul Robotics provides autonomous driving systems for various applications within the logistics industry, and offers unrivaled accuracy, efficiency, and safety. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, California, and Raleigh and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

