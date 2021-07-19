Seoul Robotics Introduces New Deployment Ready LiDAR Perception System

The 3D computer vision company launches Voyage, an out of the box solution that expands LiDAR technology beyond autonomous vehicles

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , a 3D computer vision company using AI and machine learning for intelligent robotic perception systems, today announced the commercial launch of Voyage, a plug-and-play LiDAR perception system. This all-in-one deployment kit — equipped with the company’s proprietary software SENSR2, LiDAR sensors, and a computer— allows customers to simply unbox the product, plug it in, and instantaneously start seeing real-time results. The company's sensor-agnostic perception software is available worldwide and is currently deployed by top-tier organizations such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Chattanooga Department of Transportation, Emart, among many others.



Seoul Robotics provides companies, institutions, and governments with the software behind the sensor that enables impactful end user solutions across verticals — from retail to smart cities to security and beyond. With the launch of Voyage, the company is empowering organizations and communities to increase efficiencies and improve safety through a cost-effective, customizable system.

The LiDAR market, which is on track to reach more than $3 billion by 2025, has become crowded over the past several years as the technology became synonymous with autonomous vehicles. The marketplace is flooded with LiDAR companies producing sensors to fuel the demand of this industry, but most sensors on the market are sold without any intelligence. This approach is similar to selling a computer without a monitor — leaving companies to develop software in-house, significantly increasing the time and cost of deployment. With Voyage, organizations are not obligated to purchase a particular sensor if it is not a perfect fit for the solution they are deploying and will never have to worry about changing software when they change or upgrade their sensors — Voyage is a non-proprietary solution that breaks down the barriers to entry and allows for quick access to 3D vision.

"First and foremost, LiDAR sensors do not work without sophisticated perception software. The LiDAR industry is investing billions of dollars on sensors without even considering the software needed to interpret the data into actionable solutions," said HanBin Lee, CEO of Seoul Robotics. "Voyage combines analytics and sensors to bring tangible solutions to market much faster."

Voyage Launch

Voyage, Seoul Robotics’ plug-and-play LiDAR solution, delivers highly accurate object detection, tracking, and classification capabilities to enable a wide range of applications for smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, retail analytics, crowd monitoring, security, and more. It fuses together three cutting-edge technologies:

Industry-leading 3D LiDAR sensing powered by Seoul Robotics' proprietary software SENSR2

Edge computing for minimum data burden and ease of integration

Built-in sophisticated perception software for instantaneous analytics



This state-of-the-art system not only leverages Seoul Robotics’ leading advantages in developing long range, high resolution and cost-efficient LiDAR solutions but also opens up the door to a variety of applications where data privacy is protected with anonymous scanning and analytics — no data is ever captured, shown, or stored.

Voyage provides centimeter-accurate 3D object detection, tracking, and classification in addition to volumetric profiling and motion prediction capabilities, regardless of lighting conditions, and can collect and process data from up to four sensors for seamless insights across the sensor coverage zones. As Voyage does not capture, show or store any biometric and otherwise identifying data, it aims to maximize the protection of people's privacy when installed as part of various smart cities and security systems.

Seoul Robotics will be showcasing Voyage, alongside its SENSR2 and Discovery products, during ISC West 2021 on July 19-21, 2021; Seoul Robotics will be exhibiting at booth No. 11055 at Sands Expo in Las Vegas. Stop by the Seoul Robotics booth to learn more about Voyage and the company's expansive portfolio of turnkey LiDAR solutions that are reliable, scalable, and cost-effective for automotive, security, smart cities, transportation infrastructure, crowd analytics, IoT, and industrial applications.

To learn more about Seoul Robotics, please visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility, robotics and smart cities. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D sensors and data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

