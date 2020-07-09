The mayor of South Korea's capital, Seoul, was found dead early morning Friday local time, a rescue squad member told ABC News.

Mayor Park Won-soon was reported missing Thursday by his daughter, according to officials.

The rescue squad member, Shin Joon-Yong, said the team went into Waryong Park, in Seoul, with five rescue dogs. Shin said he spotted a bag and water bottle not far from a hiking track, and then his partner's sniffer dog found the mayor's body.

He was wearing what appeared to be hiking clothes at the time he was found, according to Shin.

PHOTO: Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon speaks during a press conference at Seoul City Hall in Seoul, July 8, 2020. (Cheon Jin-hwan/Newsis via AP)

PHOTO: Search and rescue teams search Waryong park for Seoul mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul on July 9, 2020. (Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images)

Police had been using drones and sniffer dogs across the city to locate him.

His daughter told police his phone had been switched off. She also said he gave her a "will-like" message before leaving home, but did not detail what the message was. Police found a suicide note at his residence.

Officials have not yet commented on the circumstances of his death.

PHOTO: Police officers arrive to search for missing Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, July 9, 2020. (Kim Ju-sung/Yonhap via AP)

The Seoul-based SBS television network reported that one of Park’s secretaries had filed a complaint with police Wednesday over alleged sexual harassment, including unwanted physical contact that began in 2017, the AP reported. The SBS report claimed the secretary told police investigators that other female employees at Seoul City Hall had suffered similar alleged sexual harassment by Park, but the report did not cite any sources, according to the AP.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon found dead after being reported missing originally appeared on abcnews.go.com