Sentry Tournament of Champions: Gary Woodland in sole possession of lead after 6-under 67

Gary Woodland embraced the conditions Friday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions despite how difficult it was.

The three-time PGA Tour winner jumped up to the top of the leaderboard at 12 under after shooting a 6-under 67 at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui County, Hawaii.

Woodland spoke openly about the conditions and his play during Round 2 in an on-course interview as he was approaching one of the final holes.

“I’ve been hitting good shots all day, just hadn’t seen anything go in," he told the Golf Channel.

“The wind kind of, to be honest with you, got to me putting-wise.”

Woodland, who was able to make the trip to Hawaii after winning the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2018, also admitted the wind made the course fun to play.

"I hit a 7-iron from 130 yards. That's 65 yards short of where I normally hit it." @GaryWoodland is embracing the challenging conditions in Round 2 of the @Sentry_TOC. pic.twitter.com/mpVRd03iGm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2019

Like Woodland, Rory McIlroy was able to play well through the wind — which at one point was gusting at 37 miles per hour. He finished the second round with six birdies, three of which came in the final five holes.

Bryson DeChambeau joined Kevin Tway and McIlroy in a three-way tie for second place at 9 under after carding a 5-under 68. Tway, who led after the first round Thursday, fell down the leaderboard after shooting 2-under 71.

Xander Schauffele, Cameron Champ and Ian Poulter also moved up the leaderboard to enter the weekend in the top 10 at 7 under. Schauffele and Champ used rounds of 7-under 66s to move into a tie for sixth place with Justin Thomas, whose round was hindered by a double bogey and two bogeys to drop out of the top five.

Poulter, who hit all 18 greens within regulation, finished 4-under 69 to join Jason Day and Patton Kizzire in ninth place. Both Day and Kizzire carded 2-under 71s to fall into the three-way tie at 6 under.

However, not everyone was able to overcome the windy play.

Dustin Johnson, the defending Sentry champion, fell 10 places to finish the day tied for 12th at 5 under with Jon Rahm. The 19-time PGA winner carded two bogeys and a double bogey through his first six holes. He was able to bounce back and sink three birdies — two on the back nine — but ultimately finished the day 1-over 74.

The no-cut rules ensure everyone will play through the weekend where Johnson hopes to make up some ground.

On the course, he told the Golf Channel his play "could get better."

Ready for round two in a couple hours. #SentryTOC pic.twitter.com/1hmkbSQI7Q — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) January 4, 2019

