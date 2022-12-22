Sentral REIT's (KLSE:SENTRAL) largest shareholders are individual investors with 32% ownership, public companies own 28%

Every investor in Sentral REIT (KLSE:SENTRAL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 32% to be precise, is individual investors. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And public companies on the other hand have a 28% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sentral REIT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sentral REIT?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Sentral REIT does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Sentral REIT, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sentral REIT. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad with 28% of shares outstanding. With 12% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia and Permodalan Nasional Berhad are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sentral REIT

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We can see that insiders own shares in Sentral REIT. It has a market capitalization of just RM954m, and insiders have RM15m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 32% stake in Sentral REIT. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 5.7%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 28% of Sentral REIT stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

