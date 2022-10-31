Sentiment Still Eluding Master Drilling Group Limited (JSE:MDI)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.4x Master Drilling Group Limited (JSE:MDI) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in South Africa have P/E ratios greater than 9x and even P/E's higher than 13x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Master Drilling Group certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Master Drilling Group, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Master Drilling Group's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 217%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 56% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the market is similarly expected to grow by 15% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Master Drilling Group's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are more bearish than recent times would indicate and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Master Drilling Group currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Master Drilling Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Master Drilling Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

