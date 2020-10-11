Sentiment Still Eluding Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG)

It's not a stretch to say that Austin Engineering Limited's (ASX:ANG) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.4x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Australia, where the median P/E ratio is around 21x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Recent times have been pleasing for Austin Engineering as its earnings have risen in spite of the market's earnings going into reverse. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company's earnings will be less resilient moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for Austin Engineering

pe More

Keen to find out how analysts think Austin Engineering's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Some Growth For Austin Engineering?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Austin Engineering's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 87% last year. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 117% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 23%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we find it interesting that Austin Engineering is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Bottom Line On Austin Engineering's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of Austin Engineering's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future earnings could see some volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Austin Engineering that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.