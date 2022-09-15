Sentencing reserved for driver in crash that killed Eskasoni woman

MacKenzie Daniel Poulette was speeding and severely impaired at the time of the crash that killed 24-year-old Takisha Starr Googoo. (Erin Pottie/CBC - image credit)
MacKenzie Daniel Poulette was speeding and severely impaired at the time of the crash that killed 24-year-old Takisha Starr Googoo. (Erin Pottie/CBC - image credit)

An Eskasoni, N.S., man will be sentenced later this month for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a woman and injured two others nearly two years ago.

MacKenzie Daniel Poulette, 26, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Takisha Starr Googoo, 24.

He later pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

"I would just like to say I'm sorry for the pain I caused and the hurt I caused in my community," Poulette told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge on Thursday.

"I hope I can move on from this and be a better person."

The court heard that Poulette crashed a pickup truck in the early morning hours of November 26, 2020, on Highway 216 in Eskasoni.

The Crown and defence say there is conflicting evidence as to what happened on the night in question, but they agree that Poulette was driving more than double the posted speed limit and he was severely impaired at the time of the crash.

The victim's mother, Trudy Googoo, said losing a child is a pain no parent should have to experience.

"I can't go over to the street [sic] where she lived. It reminds me of her," Googoo said in her victim impact statement.

"I get flashbacks from the incident. I cry often."

Googoo's best friend said she missed the woman who was selfless, outgoing and beautiful inside and out.

"Just the thought of her passing brings tears to my eyes and aches in my heart," Brittney Dennis told the court through a written statement.

"No words can really express my hurt."

Poulette broke his pelvis in the crash and was arrested while recovering in the hospital.

His sentencing was reserved to give the judge more time to review submissions from the Crown and defence.

He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 26.

