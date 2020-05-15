Sentencing hearing for prison murderer Tyler Vandewater to be held by phone

Lawyers will make their arguments to a judge Friday afternoon on how much more time Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate Tyler Vandewater should spend behind bars for having brutally slayed his cellmate Chris Van Camp one late summer night in 2017.

But the crucial legal process won't happen in a courtroom.

COVID-19 public gathering restrictions in Saskatchewan currently bar more than 10 people from being in a room together, so Vandewater's sentencing hearing will take place over the phone, with participants calling in from multiple locations.

"This will be my first," said defence attorney Brian Pfefferle of the a-typical phone-in proceeding, adding that he'll likely take part from his home in Saskatoon.

Crown prosecutor Linh Lê said she will be calling in from her home in Regina.

Vandewater, 31, will listen to the call from the Prince Albert federal jail, where he's already serving a remaining combined sentence of six years owing to previous convictions, Pfefferle said.

For his fatal stabbing of Van Camp, Vandewater faces a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years for parole eligibility.

'3 years of hell,' mom says

This past March, Justice Brian Scherman of Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench found Vandewater guilty of second-degree murder in the June 2017 death of Van Camp.

Arguments in the trial took place in late January and early February. Vandewater stood accused of murdering Van Camp after the two men were locked alone in their cell on the night on June 6, 2017.

Scherman said he did not believe many parts of Vandewater's self-defence claim, including Vandewater's testimony that Van Camp was paranoid, asked for a weapon and threatened to kill Vandewater.

"The reasons why Van Camp was killed may never be known," Scherman said.

Day after day during the trial, Van Camp's mother, Lauren Laithwaite, sat in court staring at the back of Vandewater's bald, scarred head.

"I'm actually pleased," Laithwaite said of reading her victim impact statement and listening to the rest of Friday's hearing over the phone. "It's [been] three years of hell."

Laithwaite travelled from Calgary for the week-and-a-half-long trial.

"I wasn't thrilled on travelling with the coronavirus either," she said.

Laithwaite said she'll instead listen to Friday's hearing at work, surrounded by family and colleagues.

"I've been here 17 years. They were all very affected by Chris' passing," she said.

Laithwaite shared her victim impact statement with CBC News.

"Mr. Vandewater had a choice....at trial to tell the truth. He did not," she wrote.

"A man with remorse would have told the truth."