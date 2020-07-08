Sentencing hearing for former Edmonton nightclub employee guilty of sex assault

EDMONTON — A three-day sentencing hearing has started for a former Edmonton nightclub employee convicted of sexual assault.

Matthew McKnight was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women between 2010 and 2016.

They ranged in age from 17 to 22.

McKnight pleaded not guilty, but a jury convicted him on five of the 13 counts.

The hearing is set to run until Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2020

The Canadian Press