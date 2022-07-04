Sentencing date set for kidnapping suspect

A Fort St. John man accused of illegally possessing a gun in connection with a 2019 kidnapping in Dawson Creek and Taylor will be sentenced on August 2.

Jessie Romeo Fougere, 28, appeared in Supreme Court on Monday by video. Fougere pleaded guilty in April, voluntarily waiving his right to defend himself against the charge.

Court documents allege Fougere kidnapped a man in Dawson Creek and confined him against his will in Taylor on March 7, 2019, with the help of co-accused, Gavin James Lee Davis, 32. Fougere was prohibited from possessing firearms at the time of the alleged offences.

Fougere was previously sentenced to 120 days in jail in October 2020 for the 2017 manslaughter of Troy Streeper. Fougere is also well-known to police from prior convictions and fines for assault, fraud, and uttering threats in Charlie Lake, Taylor, and Fort St. John, as well as several driving convictions.

He remains in custody.

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative.

