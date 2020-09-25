Dafonte Miller says assault by off-duty cop changed his view of police

OSHAWA, Ont. — A young Black man who was assaulted by an off-duty Toronto police officer more than three years ago says the incident permanently changed his life and the way he views police.

Dafonte Miller's statement was read in court by prosecutors today during a sentencing hearing for Const. Michael Theriault.

In it, Miller said that as a Black man, he had long heard stories about police abusing their power, but had never experienced it like he did on Dec. 28, 2016.

He said Theriault's assault conviction was a first step in accountability, adding he would like the constable to serve jail time and not just get a "slap on the wrist."

Several of Miller's relatives also submitted victim impact statements that were read to the court, while representatives of two organizations spoke about how the incident affected the community.

The Crown and the defence are expected to make arguments today on what they believe would be an appropriate sentence for Theriault, who was convicted of assault in June.

The sentencing decision is expected to come at a later date.

Theriault and his brother, Christian Theriault, were charged with aggravated assault and obstruction of justice in connection with Whitby, Ont., incident.

Prosecutors alleged during trial that the Theriault brothers chased Miller, then 19, and beat him with a metal pipe, leaving him with a ruptured eye and several other injuries.

The defence argued the pair wanted to arrest Miller after catching him and his friends breaking into the Theriault family truck.

They alleged Miller was the one armed with a pipe and the brothers were forced to defend themselves.

In a widely watched virtual hearing this summer, Ontario Superior Court Justice Joseph Di Luca said he couldn't rule out the possibility that self-defence played a role in the early portion of the encounter.

It was during that part of the incident that Miller sustained the eye injury that warranted the aggravated assault charge, Di Luca said.

However, the judge said the self-defence argument fell apart shortly afterwards when Michael Theriault grabbed a roughly metre-long pipe and hit Miller in the head as the young man was trying to flee.

Theriault was thus acquitted of aggravated assault but convicted of the lesser charge of assault.

The officer was also found not guilty on the obstruction of justice charge, and his brother was cleared of all charges.

Michael Theriault's lawyers had filed an application to vacate the verdict, arguing assault was not listed as an option on the indictment and should not have been available for a guilty verdict.

Di Luca dismissed the application earlier this month and released his reasons for doing so on Wednesday.

In the decision, the judge said the defence's bid was not based on fresh evidence or a change in law, but rather on a new legal argument that was not raised during closing arguments "despite there having been ample opportunity to do so."

He noted that the argument that he made an error in law is one that should be left to the Appeal Court.

The judge also took issue with the defence's interpretation of aggravated assault, which he said would lead to a "fundamental change" in the hierarchy of assault-related offences.

"Ultimately, I see no reason to depart from the settled understanding of the offence of aggravated assault, which situates the offence consistently and cohesively within a scheme of offences against the person," Di Luca wrote.

The Crown is also challenging the verdict, arguing Di Luca "erred in his analysis and assessment of the defence of self-defence."

The case has spurred numerous protests against anti-Black racism and police discrimination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 25, 2020.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press