Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$1.7m missing forecasts by 70%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.22 some 222% below prior forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for Sensus Healthcare

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NasdaqCM:SRTS Past and Future Earnings May 11th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Sensus Healthcare, is for revenues of US$11.7m in 2020, which would reflect a substantial 50% reduction in Sensus Healthcare's sales over the past 12 months. The statutory loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 206% to US$0.59. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$30.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.022 in 2020. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Sensus Healthcare's outlook following these results, with a large cut to next year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making next year, compared to their previous calls for a profit.

The average price target fell 40% to US$4.57, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Sensus Healthcare's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Sensus Healthcare analyst has a price target of US$6.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.40. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 50%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 15% over the last three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.4% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Sensus Healthcare's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Sensus Healthcare dropped from profits to a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Sensus Healthcare's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Sensus Healthcare going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Sensus Healthcare that you should be aware of.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.